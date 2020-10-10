Pakistan hails ceasefire agreement between Azerbaijan, Armenia 
Web Desk
11:35 PM | 10 Oct, 2020
Pakistan hails ceasefire agreement between Azerbaijan, Armenia 
Share

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has welcomed ceasefire agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia, which are engaged in a clash in Nagorno-Karabakh region.

According to Foreign Office statement, ‘The recently announced ceasefire between Azerbaijan and Armenia is a positive development for peace and stability. We hope that the humanitarian conditions agreed upon by the parties would be honoured”.

Pakistan believes that sustainable peace between the two parties would depend on the complete and comprehensive implementation of the UN Security Council resolutions and withdrawal of Armenian forces from Azerbaijani territories. 

In this endeavor, Pakistan will continue to stand by the brotherly nation of Azerbaijan.

Bringing weeks’ long war to a halt temporarily, Azerbaijan and Armenia on Saturday agreed to a ceasefire in order to exchange prisoners and bodies of those killed during clashes in Nagorno-Karabakh region.

Both parties reached the agreement, which is starting from today, after long talks held in Moscow with mediation from Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

More From This Category
#RIPMaulanaDrAdilKhan trends in Pakistan as slain ...
01:46 PM | 11 Oct, 2020
Indian troops kill 4 young Kashmiris in J&K
11:41 AM | 11 Oct, 2020
PM Imran vows to bring down food prices in ...
11:05 AM | 11 Oct, 2020
Maulana Adil Khan's killing 'an attempt to foment ...
10:32 AM | 11 Oct, 2020
Pakistan reports 12 new deaths, 666 fresh cases ...
09:56 AM | 11 Oct, 2020
ISO certified Model Police Station inaugurated in ...
09:18 AM | 11 Oct, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Market leader, fair & lovely now glow & lovely rebrands and changes brand narrative
05:19 PM | 10 Oct, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr