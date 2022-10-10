Pakistan announces schedule for New Zealand dual tours, England Tests schedule

LAHORE – The Pakistan Cricket Board released the schedule for New Zealand cricket team’s dual tours of Pakistan as the Black Caps will play two Tests and return for five T20Is and five ODIs.

The visitors will play two Tests and three one-day internationals during their first leg of the tour from December 27 to January 15 and will return again for five T20Is and as many ODIs from April 13 to May 7.

The country’s largest cities Karachi and Multan will host the two Tests, respectively, which are part of the ICC World Test Championship during New Zealand’s first leg.

Black Caps will then return to the port city for the three ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League fixtures on 11, 13, and 15 January.

The Test match in Sindh’s capital will be Kiwis’ first in the metropolitan city since October 1990 and first in Pakistan since the May 2002 Test.

Schedule

Pakistan v New Zealand:

27-31 Dec – 1st Test, Karachi (ICC World Test Championship)

4-8 Jan – 2nd Test, Multan (ICC World Test Championship)

11 Jan – 1st ODI, Karachi (ICC Super League)

13 Jan – 2nd ODI, Karachi (ICC Super League)

15 Jan – 3rd ODI, Karachi (ICC Super League)

13 Apr - 1st T20I, Karachi

15 Apr – 2nd T20I, Karachi

16 Apr – 3rd T20I, Karachi

19 Apr – 4th T20I, Karachi

23 Apr – 5th T20I, Lahore

26 Apr – 1st ODI, Lahore

28 Apr – 2nd ODI, Lahore

1 May – 3rd ODI, Rawalpindi

4 May – 4th ODI, Rawalpindi

7 May – 5th ODI, Rawalpindi

Pakistan v England

1-5 Dec – 1st Test, Rawalpindi (ICC World Test Championship)

9-13 Dec – 2nd Test, Multan (ICC World Test Championship)

17-21 Dec – 3rd Test, Karachi (ICC World Test Championship)