Pakistan announces schedule for New Zealand dual tours, England Tests schedule
This will be the first time Kiwis first Test in Karachi in 3 decades
Share
LAHORE – The Pakistan Cricket Board released the schedule for New Zealand cricket team’s dual tours of Pakistan as the Black Caps will play two Tests and return for five T20Is and five ODIs.
The visitors will play two Tests and three one-day internationals during their first leg of the tour from December 27 to January 15 and will return again for five T20Is and as many ODIs from April 13 to May 7.
The country’s largest cities Karachi and Multan will host the two Tests, respectively, which are part of the ICC World Test Championship during New Zealand’s first leg.
Black Caps will then return to the port city for the three ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League fixtures on 11, 13, and 15 January.
The Test match in Sindh’s capital will be Kiwis’ first in the metropolitan city since October 1990 and first in Pakistan since the May 2002 Test.
Babar shine as Pakistan claim comfortable win ... 02:16 PM | 8 Oct, 2022
CHRISTCHURCH – Pakistani skipper Babar Azam rocks with a knock of 79* in the run chase and powered Men in Green ...
Schedule
Pakistan v New Zealand:
27-31 Dec – 1st Test, Karachi (ICC World Test Championship)
4-8 Jan – 2nd Test, Multan (ICC World Test Championship)
11 Jan – 1st ODI, Karachi (ICC Super League)
13 Jan – 2nd ODI, Karachi (ICC Super League)
15 Jan – 3rd ODI, Karachi (ICC Super League)
13 Apr - 1st T20I, Karachi
15 Apr – 2nd T20I, Karachi
16 Apr – 3rd T20I, Karachi
19 Apr – 4th T20I, Karachi
23 Apr – 5th T20I, Lahore
26 Apr – 1st ODI, Lahore
28 Apr – 2nd ODI, Lahore
1 May – 3rd ODI, Rawalpindi
4 May – 4th ODI, Rawalpindi
7 May – 5th ODI, Rawalpindi
Pakistan v England
1-5 Dec – 1st Test, Rawalpindi (ICC World Test Championship)
9-13 Dec – 2nd Test, Multan (ICC World Test Championship)
17-21 Dec – 3rd Test, Karachi (ICC World Test Championship)
- UN COP27 picks Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif as ...12:55 PM | 10 Oct, 2022
- Anti-corruption officials arrive in capital to arrest Interior ...12:35 PM | 10 Oct, 2022
- Pakistani artist loses Islamic calligraphy artworks to fire during ...12:04 PM | 10 Oct, 2022
- State Bank of Pakistan to announce monetary policy today11:24 AM | 10 Oct, 2022
- Pakistan announces schedule for New Zealand dual tours, England Tests ...10:54 AM | 10 Oct, 2022
- Celebrities spend holy month of Rabi al-Awwal in Makkah and Madinah11:45 PM | 9 Oct, 2022
- Arabic-dubbed The Legend of Maula Jatt to be released in Saudi ...11:25 PM | 9 Oct, 2022
- Mehdi Hassan's ghazals light up ramp at Paris Fashion Week10:55 PM | 9 Oct, 2022
- Pakistan, India lose ranking on UN’s human development index07:32 PM | 10 Sep, 2022
- Movies lineup for 2022-23 in Pakistan08:01 PM | 1 Sep, 2022
- Pakistani passport ranked 4th worst on list of 19911:59 PM | 23 Aug, 2022
- Pakistan ranks second worst on gender inequality10:55 PM | 13 Jul, 2022