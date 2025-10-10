Fact-Check: Is Taliban Minister’s daughter Parwana Muttaqi studying in Indian university?

KABUL – Afghanistan’s Taliban Foreign Minister Mullah Amir Khan Muttaqi remained in news as some reports show his daughter in Western dressing at Indian university.

A clip appeared on social media recently claimed that Parwana Muttaqi, who is said to be daughter of Afghanistan’s Taliban Foreign Minister Mullah Amir Khan Muttaqi, is studying at India’s Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) in New Delhi. The clip spread like wildfire on social media, sparking debates and speculation amid ongoing regional tensions.

As the clip sparked frenzy, fact-checkers busted the claim, as there is no evidence of anyone named Parwana Khan Muttaqi enrolled at Indian university.

Taliban officials have not confirmed any family member studying abroad, and the viral video appears to have been filmed in an Arab country, unrelated to India entirely.

Social media users reacted strongly, calling out the misinformation. One wrote: “Stop sharing lies that can spark international tension. This is completely fake!”

As per avaiable information, the story of Mullah Amir Khan Muttaqi’s daughter studying in India is entirely false, and the video circulating online has no connection to the Taliban leader’s family.