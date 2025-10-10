Inflation continues to rise in Pakistan for second week, annual rate reaches 3.34pc

ISLAMABAD – The pace of inflation in Pakistan has continued to rise for the second consecutive week, with a weekly increase of 0.17 percent and an annual inflation rate climbing to 3.34 percent.

According to the Federal Bureau of Statistics, prices of 21 essential items — including eggs, chicken, onions, ghee, and flour — increased during the past week, while prices of six items such as potatoes, tomatoes, LPG, and gram lentils decreased. Prices of 24 items remained stable.

The report noted that during the week, chicken prices rose by 8.92%, eggs by 2.25%, flour by 5.74%, onions by 7.47%, garlic and vegetable ghee by 0.86%, jaggery by 1.70%, and washing soap by 0.23%.

Meanwhile, tomatoes dropped by 11.34%, potatoes by 0.93%, bananas by 1.29%, gram lentils by 0.35%, and LPG by 0.59%.

Data also revealed that for households earning up to Rs 17,732 per month, inflation rose by 0.14%, reaching 4.14%. For those earning between Rs 17,733 and Rs 22,888, the rate increased by 0.17% to 4.31%.

For income groups between Rs 22,889 and Rs 29,517, inflation rose by 0.18% to 5.10%, while for those earning Rs 29,518 to Rs 44,175, the rate increased by 0.20% to 5.15%.

Households earning above Rs 44,176 per month saw inflation rise by 0.16%, reaching 3.59%.