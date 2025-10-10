Prices of pulses, rice, and sugar fall in Pakistan

LAHORE – Pakistan has seen a noticeable decrease in the prices of pulses, rice, and sugar, driven by falling international commodity prices and a rising supply amid relatively lower demand.

In the local wholesale market of Jodia Bazaar, the price of pulses has decreased by at least 50 to 70 rupees per kilogram.

The Chairman of the Wholesale Grocers Association Rauf Ibrahim told media prices of pulses are expected to decrease further by 30 to 40 rupees per kilogram in the coming weeks.

He also noted that the positive effects of falling global pulse prices are now being seen in local wholesale markets, where the prices of pulses are expected to drop by a total of Rs100.

On the sugar front, forward contracts for sugar are being finalized at Rs140 per kilogram, meaning the wholesale price is expected to decrease from Rs175 to Rs150 per kilogram in the next few weeks.

Ibrahim further highlighted that sugar imported from the Gulf and the start of the new sugarcane season will result in a Rs25reduction per kilogram in sugar prices.

In addition, the price of Basmati rice in the wholesale market is expected to drop by Rs100, bringing the price down from Rs350 per kilogram to Rs250.