ISPR DG says Pakistan, Afghanistan will jointly defeat all spoilers of peace
Share
RAWALPINDI – Major General Babar Iftikhar, director general of Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), said that Pakistan and Afghanistan will together defeat all spoilers of Afghan peace process.
In a tweet, the head of the military’s media wing highlighted that unfortunate rise in violent incidents on both sides of Pak-Afghan Border is meant to derail Afghanistan Peace Process.
He added, “Pakistan earnestly believes that both countries deserve peace and progress. Together we will defeat all spoilers”.
The process of releasing prisoners by Afghan government and Taliban is over and as per the peace deal signed by the US and Taliban earlier this year the government and the militant group are to engage in talks aim at restoring peace in the war torn country.
- Diana Rigg, star of ‘The Avengers’ and ‘Game of Thrones,’ ...02:00 PM | 11 Sep, 2020
-
- Pakistan among countries to follow in fighting future pandemics: WHO01:37 PM | 11 Sep, 2020
- EU Parliament suspends Aung San Suu Kyi from HR prize community12:17 PM | 11 Sep, 2020
- Punjab forms high-level committee to investigate motorway rape case11:27 AM | 11 Sep, 2020
-
- Celebs demand public execution of Motorway rapists05:43 PM | 10 Sep, 2020
- Sana Javed hits 5 million followers on Instagram04:30 PM | 10 Sep, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
- Ramadan 2020: Keep yourself healthy with these 5 nutritional tips12:49 PM | 23 Apr, 2020