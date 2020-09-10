NAB recovers Rs330 million from Excise officer’s house in Lahore
Web Desk
08:20 PM | 10 Sep, 2020
NAB recovers Rs330 million from Excise officer’s house in Lahore
Share

LAHORE – The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) during a raid at the house of a former officer of Excise and recovered cash and prize bonds worth Rs330 million, said a statement. 

The anti-graft watchdog said that Khwaja Wasim, a grade-16 officer, made assets beyond his know sources of income during his service as an income tax officer.

NAB termed the recovery of the massive cash a major success.

It said that the officer transferred over Rs220 million between 2013 to 2017 to his foreign accounts but failed to provide sources of the income to the NAB. 

Wasim is also facing charges of whitening millions of rupees through an amnesty scheme in 2018.

The accused was produced before an accountability court today in Lahore. 

More From This Category
Pakistan among countries to follow in fighting ...
01:37 PM | 11 Sep, 2020
Punjab forms high-level committee to investigate ...
11:27 AM | 11 Sep, 2020
KP to ensure availability of water, washing soap ...
10:07 AM | 11 Sep, 2020
Pakistan observes 72nd death anniversary of ...
09:16 AM | 11 Sep, 2020
PM Imran arrives in Quetta on day-long visit today
08:44 AM | 11 Sep, 2020
IDP Pakistan launches English language test for ...
12:37 AM | 11 Sep, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Diana Rigg, star of ‘The Avengers’ and ‘Game of Thrones,’ dies at 82
02:00 PM | 11 Sep, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr