Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 10 September 2021
09:35 AM | 10 Sep, 2021
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 10 September 2021
KARACHI - A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan was being sold at Rs 111,000 on Friday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was Rs 95,170 at the closing of trading. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 87,239 and a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 101,749.

Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 111,000 PKR 1,531
Karachi PKR 111,000 PKR 1,531
Islamabad PKR 111,050 PKR 1,531
Peshawar PKR 111,000 PKR 1,531
Quetta PKR 111,050 PKR 1,531
Sialkot PKR 111,000 PKR 1,531
Attock PKR 111,000 PKR 1,531
Gujranwala PKR 111,000 PKR 1,531
Jehlum PKR 111,000 PKR 1,531
Multan PKR 111,040 PKR 1,531
Bahawalpur PKR 111,000 PKR 1,531
Gujrat PKR 111,000 PKR 1,531
Nawabshah PKR 111,000 PKR 1,531
Chakwal PKR 111,000 PKR 1,531
Hyderabad PKR 111,050 PKR 1,531
Nowshehra PKR 111,000 PKR 1,531
Sargodha PKR 111,000 PKR 1,531
Faisalabad PKR 111,000 PKR 1,531
Mirpur PKR 111,000 PKR 1,531

