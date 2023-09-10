Pakistan vs India Asia Cup 2023 – Free Live Streaming details here

COLOMBO – Pakistan will face India today (Sunday) in the Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo at 02.30pm.

Last week, rain washed out the India vs Pakistan group stage match in Pallekele therefore the focus will be on the rain gods this time.

However, this time the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) has added a reserve day for the blockbuster clash between India and Pakistan.

There is a significant risk of rain interrupting the match, with Colombo having experienced a wet week in the approach to the match, and with the forecast suggesting there is a chance of thunderstorms on the match day.

As thousands of cricket fans will get a chance to catch a live glimpse at Qaddafi Stadium, but majority of them will be watching the game on TV channels and live streaming apps.

Pakistan vs India Live Streaming in Pakistan

The event will be aired by PTV Sports and TEN Sports channels in the South Asia country. Tamasha, a mobile application, will also provide live streaming to its customers as it has singed a deal with Ten Sports.

Pakistan vs India Live Streaming in India

Indian cricket fans will able to watch the match on Star Sports while the live stream coverage will be available on the Disney+Hotstar platform.

Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil SD + HD, Star Sports 1 Telugu SD+HD and Star Sports 1 Kannada will also broadcast the event.

Pakistan vs India Live Streaming in Bangladesh

The Asia Cup 2023 matches will be aired by Gazi TV in Bangladesh, with live streaming options also available in the country.

Pakistan vs India Live Streaming in UK

TNT Sport 1 will broadcast the event and it will also provide live stream servicer on its app to its consumers.

Pakistan vs India Live streaming in Australia

The event will be aired by Fox Sports while live streaming is available on the FOXTel app.