PM Imran extends registration date of Tigers Relief Force
Web Desk
09:38 AM | 11 Apr, 2020
PM Imran extends registration date of Tigers Relief Force
Share

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan has extended the registration date of Tigers Relief Force till April 15.

In a video message, the prime minister urged youth associated with medical sector to join Tiger Force as the country needs more doctors and paramedical staff in this critical hour.

He also expressed gratitude to millions of youths for joining the program, appealing that more youth should be part of the force.

More than 850 thousand people have so far been registered with the Force, the premier said.

PM Imran Khan said that Pakistan can only overcome the deadly coronavirus pandemic with the combined efforts of the Government, Administration, Security Forces, Bureaucracy and Tiger Force.

More From This Category
Four civilians injured in unprovoked Indian ...
11:31 AM | 11 Apr, 2020
Security forces kill seven terrorists in N ...
10:41 AM | 11 Apr, 2020
PM Imran extends registration date of Tigers ...
09:38 AM | 11 Apr, 2020
Govt extends deadline for submission of medical ...
08:55 AM | 11 Apr, 2020
PM Imran assures transparent provision of ...
08:11 AM | 11 Apr, 2020
Stampede during coronavirus relief fund ...
12:27 PM | 10 Apr, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Taher Shah is back with his much- anticipated song 'Farishta'
02:00 PM | 11 Apr, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr