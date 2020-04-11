PM Imran extends registration date of Tigers Relief Force
ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan has extended the registration date of Tigers Relief Force till April 15.
In a video message, the prime minister urged youth associated with medical sector to join Tiger Force as the country needs more doctors and paramedical staff in this critical hour.
He also expressed gratitude to millions of youths for joining the program, appealing that more youth should be part of the force.
More than 850 thousand people have so far been registered with the Force, the premier said.
PM Imran Khan said that Pakistan can only overcome the deadly coronavirus pandemic with the combined efforts of the Government, Administration, Security Forces, Bureaucracy and Tiger Force.
