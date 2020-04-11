PM Imran extends registration date of Tigers Relief Force

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan has extended the registration date of Tigers Relief Force till April 15.

In a video message, the prime minister urged youth associated with medical sector to join Tiger Force as the country needs more doctors and paramedical staff in this critical hour.

He also expressed gratitude to millions of youths for joining the program, appealing that more youth should be part of the force.

More than 850 thousand people have so far been registered with the Force, the premier said.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has announced to extend the registration date of #PMTigersForce volunteers @ImranKhanPTI



You can now register at @PakistanPMDU Pakistan Citizen’s Portal App 🇵🇰 pic.twitter.com/d6C7KLtelX — PTI (@PTIofficial) April 10, 2020

PM Imran Khan said that Pakistan can only overcome the deadly coronavirus pandemic with the combined efforts of the Government, Administration, Security Forces, Bureaucracy and Tiger Force.