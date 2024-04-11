Electricity price decreased by Rs3.82 per unit, says energy minister

ISLAMABAD – Federal Minister for Energy Sardar Awais Leghari has announced a reduction in electricity prices for the public.

Leghari stated in a statement that there has been a reduction of Rs 3.82 per unit in electricity bills for April, with the overall decrease attributed to adjustments in the fuel prices.

He said that fuel price adjustments for the current month's bills have been reduced from Rs 7.06 per unit to Rs 4.92 per unit, resulting in a reduction of Rs 2.14 per unit in fuel costs. The previous fuel price adjustment was Rs 4.43, which has now decreased to Rs 2.75, resulting in a reduction of Rs 1.68 per unit in electricity bills.

The Minister for Energy explained that according to the notification of fuel price adjustments, there has been a decrease in electricity bills compared to the previous month.

The minister clarified that NEPRA sets the 'reference tariff' for the entire year at the beginning of each year, while the Fuel Price Adjustment (FPA) determines the cost of electricity generation for one month. A decrease in fuel prices leads to a reduction in prices for consumers compared to the prescribed tariff by NEPRA.

In case of a surplus price over the prescribed NEPRA tariff, the difference between the actual fuel price and the prescribed fuel price is collected, which leads to an increase in national losses. NEPRA determines the fuel price adjustment for each month.