‘Thor’ actor Chris Hemsworth turns 39
Hollywood actor Chris Hemsworth, who earned a massive fan following with his "Thor" portrayal in Marvel superhero films, is celebrating his 39th birthday today (August 11).
He reprised the role in "Thor: Love and Thunder" movie that has taken the summer by storm after it was launched in July this year. The action movie set new records at various box offices weeks after it premiered.
Fans are wishing the "Extraction" star on social media by sharing their favorite photos.
Happy Birthday @chrishemsworth, 1500s never looked so good! 😍 pic.twitter.com/62rzqQnDb5— Marvel India (@Marvel_India) August 11, 2022
#HappyBirthdayChrisHemsworthWish you a very Happy and Prosperous Birthday @chrishemsworth 🎂🎂— Sumit Kumar (@SumitKu97939587) August 11, 2022
May you stay healthy and happy all your life. Lots of love and best wishes for you. #thor#ChrisHemsworth pic.twitter.com/owvLOsCjkb
On my birthday I wish— N.C.Blog🇺🇦 (@ChereNatalija) August 11, 2022
Happiness without end and edge
great success,
In every day of goodness and laughter! #HappyBirthdayChrisHemsworth
🥰🙌🍻🎉🎊❤ @chrishemsworth
🥰❤ pic.twitter.com/G1jvzhi2yA
#Hbd to my one of favorite actor— Muhammad Mudasser (@Mud455er) August 11, 2022
. @chrishemsworth
.
.
.
.#marvel #thor #loki #dc #gym#bodybuilder #fans #HappyBirthday pic.twitter.com/wMiVZcf7qq
Happy birthday to Chris Hemsworth ⚡⚡❤️ pic.twitter.com/qTn5yojrCo— YMA (@yahya_abiola) August 11, 2022
The "Snow White and the Huntsman" actor married Elsa, a Spanish actress, in 2010 and now they share three children together, daughter India, 10, and twin sons Sasha and Tristan, 8.
The celebrity family resides in a $30million mansion in Broken Head, New South Wales, Australia.
