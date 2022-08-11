‘Thor’ actor Chris Hemsworth turns 39

Hollywood actor Chris Hemsworth, who earned a massive fan following with his "Thor" portrayal in Marvel superhero films, is celebrating his 39th birthday today (August 11).

He reprised the role in "Thor: Love and Thunder" movie that has taken the summer by storm after it was launched in July this year. The action movie set new records at various box offices weeks after it premiered.

Fans are wishing the "Extraction" star on social media by sharing their favorite photos.

The "Snow White and the Huntsman" actor married Elsa, a Spanish actress, in 2010 and now they share three children together, daughter India, 10, and twin sons Sasha and Tristan, 8.

The celebrity family resides in a $30million mansion in Broken Head, New South Wales, Australia.

