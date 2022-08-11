TikToker Romaisa Khan's new fun-filled video goes viral
Pakistani TikTok star Romaisa Khan is among the most followed celebrities on social media. Khan is undoubtedly drop-dead-gorgeous and her ultra-glam looks made her a fan favorite.

There is no stopping her massive fan following from obsessively stalking her given her alluring social media feed that keeps her admirers hooked. Her beautiful looks and personality make her an all-rounder.  

The Paristaan actress recently shared a fun-filled video on her social media with her friend trying on one of the challenges in Instagram's filters. is a famous TikTok star and a model. 

The two gorgeous ladies try to find a suitable guy to date based on his looks and characteristics. 

The seemingly fun video garnered thousands of likes and views. Khan's followers started making further jokes as a cherry on the top. 

Khan is well-known for comedy video clips, skits, and dancing videos and performs lip-syncs on TikTok.

