Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 11 August 2022

08:59 AM | 11 Aug, 2022
Source: File Photo
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 150,900 on Thursday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 129,400. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 118,616 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 138,324.

Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 150,900 PKR 1,722
Karachi PKR 150,900 PKR 1,722
Islamabad PKR 150,900 PKR 1,722
Peshawar PKR 150,900 PKR 1,722
Quetta PKR 150,900 PKR 1,722
Sialkot PKR 150,900 PKR 1,722
Attock PKR 150,900 PKR 1,722
Gujranwala PKR 150,900 PKR 1,722
Jehlum PKR 150,900 PKR 1,722
Multan PKR 150,900 PKR 1,722
Bahawalpur PKR 150,900 PKR 1,722
Gujrat PKR 150,900 PKR 1,722
Nawabshah PKR 150,900 PKR 1,722
Chakwal PKR 150,900 PKR 1,722
Hyderabad PKR 150,900 PKR 1,722
Nowshehra PKR 150,900 PKR 1,722
Sargodha PKR 150,900 PKR 1,722
Faisalabad PKR 150,900 PKR 1,722
Mirpur PKR 150,900 PKR 1,722

