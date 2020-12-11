Daraz redefines online shopping with 12.12 Live Show and Jeeto Pakistan Jeeto

Daraz – the largest online shopping platform in Pakistan – is about to host the year end 12.12 sale. After a successful run with 11.11, they are shifting gears to make sure that all customers make the most out of the sale with a seamless experience.

Shoppertainment has been one of the key focuses for Daraz, and during 12.12 the leading online shopping are coming forward with multiple engaging activities in addition to thousands of brand mega deals from leading partners including: P&G, Unilever, Nestle, RB, OnePlus, Xiaomi, Haier and TCL.

Daraz has taken many steps to introduce the concept of “shoppertainment” in the Pakistani market for their customers. The platform has introduced different sources of entertainment that captivates their customers during and after their shopping experiences.

For this year’s 12.12 sale, Daraz is hosting their very own game show. This will be aired live on the night of 11th December at 11:30 PM on their Facebook page and on GEO Entertainment channel. This live countdown show will be hosted by two very well-known and popular faces of the Pakistani entertainment industry; Hina Altaf and Shoaib Akhtar. The hour-long show will be held to engage the audience through many interactive games which will be played live. Lucky winners will receive an exclusive bat and ball signed by Shoaib Akhter himself.

In collaboration with ARY Digital, Daraz will also be presenting a special Jeeto Pakistan episode for their 12.12 sale which will air live on Friday, December 11th from 7:30 PM to 10 PM. Customers should make the most out of these shows by tuning in to avail the exciting prizes being given in the segments carried out. Many vouchers, prizes and deals will be revealed throughout the duration of the show for viewers watching from their homes and those who are attending the show live.

This isn’t an opportunity to miss as customers can maximize the sale advantage before it even begins! Daraz is introducing exciting avenues for their customers to remain engaged and have additional things to do while they’re shopping on the platform.

While talking about shoppertainment, it is also important to mention One-Rupee game, one of the most popular features amongst Daraz’ customers has been the One Rupee Game which has become an important fixture in the platform’s “Shoppertainment” strategy, merging retail and entertainment to create fun and innovative experiences for consumers. During 11.11, 1.3 million customers played the game and on 12th December one lucky winner will get a chance to win a brand new Toyota Yaris.

Ehsan Saya - Managing Director, Daraz Pakistan, spoke about how the platform is enveloping their customers in a complete experience. “We want our app to be engaging enough so the users are fully entertained while on the Daraz App. We have introduced features specifically for user engagement and partnered with leading TV channels to engage our audience. We hope that through these features the customer is moving towards a holistic experience and not just a shopping experience in isolation.”

The year-end sale is just days away from its launch which will bring many flash sales, mega deals, and engagement games, new avenues for shoppertainment and staggering discounts for the people of Pakistan.