At least one killed, 14 injured as blast hits Afghanistan mosque during Friday prayers

04:25 PM | 11 Feb, 2022
KABUL – At least one person was killed and over a dozen others injured in an explosion at the entrance of a mosque in northwest Afghanistan on Friday.

The blast occurred at the Grand Mosque in Qala-e-Naw, the capital of Badghis province, during Friday prayers.

According to reports, four children are among the total 14 injured, who have been shifted to hospital for treatment.

The head of the Badghis health department, Asif Qanat, has confirmed a causality in the incident. 

TOP LISTS

