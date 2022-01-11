Schools in Punjab resume regular classes after three-week winter break

LAHORE – All educational institutions in the country’s most populated region started in-person classes after winter vacations.

Punjab Education Minister Murad Raas last week announced that schools in Punjab will open from January 7 however the majority of students remained absent on Friday due to the three-day weekend.

The government decided against extending winter vacations in public and private educational institutions in the province.

In a Twitter message, Raas welcomed the students back to school on the Punjab Ministry of Education's behalf and requested the school administrations and students to adhere to the coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOPs) issued by the government.

Last month, a week after announcing the winter vacations for schools across the province from December 23, 2021 to January 6, 2022, the Punjab government had notified a revised winter vacation schedule, with separate dates for the various districts of the province that were not witnessing high levels of smog.

The notification by School Education Department cited that all public and private educational institutions in Kasur, Sialkot, Narowal, Faisalabad, Sahiwal, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Pakpattan, Sheikhupura, Okara, Vehari, Khanewal, Lahore, Khushab, Hafizabad, Multan, Lodhran, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Sargodha, Mandi Bahauddin, Sialkot, Nankana Sahib and Jhang were to observe holidays from December 23 to January 6, as smog levels in these districts are higher than others.

Meanwhile, schools in Jhelum, Mianwali, Attock, Muzaffargarh, Chakwal, Bhakkar, Rawalpindi, Rajanpur, Layyah, Rahim Yar Khan, Dera Ghazi Khan, and Chiniot, where smog levels are lower will observe winter vacations from January 3-13 and in the meanwhile will continue the ongoing vaccination drive in schools.

In a similar development, Punjab Education Minister Dr. Murad Raas said more than 56 lac students have been vaccinated in schools in the country’s most populated region.

COVID Vaccination Update:

More than 5.6 Million children have been vaccinated in schools of Punjab. 91% children in Public schools have been vaccinated and 87% children in Private schools have been vaccinated. We along with Health Department are moving full speed ahead. pic.twitter.com/gfhT7TnqDO — Murad Raas (@DrMuradPTI) January 10, 2022

PTI Minister shared a tweet that cited “91 percent children in Public schools have been vaccinated and 87 percent children in Private schools have been vaccinated.” He also added that the education department along with the Punjab health department has been moving ahead in the national drive against the novel virus.