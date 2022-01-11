Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates on 11 January 2022
09:07 AM | 11 Jan, 2022
Share
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on January 11, 2022 (Tuesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|178.2
|179.3
|Euro
|EUR
|199.5
|201.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|239.5
|241.3
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|49.6
|50.1
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|46.8
|47.3
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|125
|126.25
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|386.95
|388.7
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|138
|139.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|23.5
|23.9
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|23.55
|23.85
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|16.9
|17.15
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.03
|2.01
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.41
|1.44
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|481.85
|484.35
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|36.5
|36.85
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|96.55
|97.25
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|17.5
|17.75
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|392.75
|394.78
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|39.9
|40.5
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|128.5
|129.8
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|18.65
|18.9
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|160.15
|161.05
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|4.8
|4.9
- Subsidies on agricultural implements to increase production of pulses12:27 PM | 9 Jan, 2022
- Punjab government announces subsidy on sunflower cultivation10:24 PM | 8 Jan, 2022
- Subsidised wheat herbicide chemical & Product list11:20 PM | 6 Jan, 2022
- The Agricultural Emergency Program Subsidy on Wheat Herbicides10:16 PM | 5 Jan, 2022
- Animals health and providing medicines12:57 PM | 3 Jan, 2022
- Pakistan sees 1,467 new Covid cases as positivity ratio over 3pc for ...09:27 AM | 11 Jan, 2022
- Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, ...09:07 AM | 11 Jan, 2022
- Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 11 January 202208:41 AM | 11 Jan, 2022
- Pakistan Railways launches first ever ‘Reefer Freight Train’08:17 AM | 11 Jan, 2022
- Kazakh president declares protests as 'attempted coup d’etat’12:45 AM | 11 Jan, 2022
Moazzam Ali Khan — the man from former PM’s family who chose acting over politics
10:49 PM | 10 Jan, 2022
- Tiger Shroff has the perfect birthday wish for his ‘inspiration’ ...06:01 PM | 10 Jan, 2022
- Pakistani stars join Shoaib Malik at his restaurant opening06:30 PM | 10 Jan, 2022
- Newlyweds Hiba Bukhari and Arez Ahmed's 'chai adventure' wins hearts04:50 PM | 10 Jan, 2022
- Pakistan’s Top News Moments of 202110:47 PM | 31 Dec, 2021
- Famous Figures We Lost in 202107:03 PM | 31 Dec, 2021
- Top Viral Moments of 2021 in Pakistan07:00 PM | 30 Dec, 2021
- Sports Year Ender 2021: A glimpse at Pakistan’s historic moments07:30 PM | 29 Dec, 2021