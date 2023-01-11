Sahibzada Sultan Muhammad Ali opens first-ever Sultan Bahu Horse Riding School

JHANG - After putting Pakistani motorsports on the global map, Sahibzada Sultan Muhammad Ali has created yet another opportunity for young people by inaugurating the first-ever government-sanctioned horse riding school in Punjab's Jhang District.
Mr Ali inaugurated the Sultan Bahu Horse Riding School alongside Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Arshad Bhatti in Chenab College. The facility aims to familiarize beginners with basic as well as advanced horse riding techniques.
Government officials, equestrians of national and international fame, teaching staff, and youngsters attended the inauguration ceremony. Students of Chenab College partook in various horse riding sports at the event.
The youngsters lauded the VC’s effort to introduce horsemanship and tent pegging among other recreational activities at Chenab College. They also thanked Mr Muhammad Ali for choosing their college as the home to the first-ever Sultan Bahu Horse Riding School.
Deputy Commissioner Mr Bhatti said Sultan Bahu Horse Riding School will offer horse-riding classes to common citizens. The ceremony concluded with a prize distribution ceremony wherein Mr Ali distributed prizes among the college staff.
Sahibzada Sultan Muhammad Ali is the 10th Descendant of the renowned Sufi saint and poet Hazrat Sultan Bahoo. Mr Ali is one of the top Pakistanis in the world of horse-riding, tent pegging, and off-road racing.
He is hands-on with ventures aimed at exposing Pakistani motorsports and horsemanship to the world, as well as promoting local endeavours for the cause. Moreover, Sahibzada Sultan Muhammad Ali holds the distinction of representing Pakistan as its first international racer.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on January 11, 2023 (Wednesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|234.55
|237.15
|Euro
|EUR
|270
|272.2
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|306
|309
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|68.7
|69.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|66.8
|67.25
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|165
|166.25
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|606.69
|611.19
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|177
|178.35
|China Yuan
|CNY
|33.68
|33.93
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|32.99
|33.34
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|29.09
|29.44
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.76
|2.84
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.48
|2.52
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|745.63
|750.63
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|50.95
|51.40
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|145.98
|147.18
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|22.43
|22.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|592.78
|597.28
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|62.26
|62.76
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|170.12
|171.42
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|21.78
|22.08
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|244
|245.75
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|6.8
|6.9
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs181,200 on Wednesday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs155,350. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 142,900 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 166,750.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 181,200
|PKR 2,080
|Karachi
|PKR 181,200
|PKR 2,080
|Islamabad
|PKR 181,200
|PKR 2,080
|Peshawar
|PKR 181,200
|PKR 2,080
|Quetta
|PKR 181,200
|PKR 2,080
|Sialkot
|PKR 181,200
|PKR 2,080
|Attock
|PKR 181,200
|PKR 2,080
|Gujranwala
|PKR 181,200
|PKR 2,080
|Jehlum
|PKR 181,200
|PKR 2,080
|Multan
|PKR 181,200
|PKR 2,080
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 181,200
|PKR 2,080
|Gujrat
|PKR 181,200
|PKR 2,080
|Nawabshah
|PKR 181,200
|PKR 2,080
|Chakwal
|PKR 181,200
|PKR 2,080
|Hyderabad
|PKR 181,200
|PKR 2,080
|Nowshehra
|PKR 181,200
|PKR 2,080
|Sargodha
|PKR 181,200
|PKR 2,080
|Faisalabad
|PKR 181,200
|PKR 2,080
|Mirpur
|PKR 181,200
|PKR 2,080
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.