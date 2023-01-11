Sahibzada Sultan Muhammad Ali opens first-ever Sultan Bahu Horse Riding School

JHANG - After putting Pakistani motorsports on the global map, Sahibzada Sultan Muhammad Ali has created yet another opportunity for young people by inaugurating the first-ever government-sanctioned horse riding school in Punjab's Jhang District.

Mr Ali inaugurated the Sultan Bahu Horse Riding School alongside Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Arshad Bhatti in Chenab College. The facility aims to familiarize beginners with basic as well as advanced horse riding techniques.

Government officials, equestrians of national and international fame, teaching staff, and youngsters attended the inauguration ceremony. Students of Chenab College partook in various horse riding sports at the event.

The youngsters lauded the VC’s effort to introduce horsemanship and tent pegging among other recreational activities at Chenab College. They also thanked Mr Muhammad Ali for choosing their college as the home to the first-ever Sultan Bahu Horse Riding School.

Deputy Commissioner Mr Bhatti said Sultan Bahu Horse Riding School will offer horse-riding classes to common citizens. The ceremony concluded with a prize distribution ceremony wherein Mr Ali distributed prizes among the college staff.

Sahibzada Sultan Muhammad Ali is the 10th Descendant of the renowned Sufi saint and poet Hazrat Sultan Bahoo. Mr Ali is one of the top Pakistanis in the world of horse-riding, tent pegging, and off-road racing.

He is hands-on with ventures aimed at exposing Pakistani motorsports and horsemanship to the world, as well as promoting local endeavours for the cause. Moreover, Sahibzada Sultan Muhammad Ali holds the distinction of representing Pakistan as its first international racer.