Lollywood, Bollywood stars extend condolences on Ustad Rashid Khan's demise

On Tuesday afternoon, Indian classical music maestro, Ustad Rashid Khan, passed away. The 55-year-old icon had been battling prostate cancer, and lost his life at a private hospital in Kolkata, India.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee extended her condolences, stating, "He was like my brother. He used to call me mother," as per Hindustan Times.

Khan was admitted to a private hospital in east Kolkata on November 22 in 2023, following an intracerebral haemorrhage. A team of neurosurgeons opted for conservative treatment, and despite initial signs of recovery, a hospital-acquired infection took a toll on his already deteriorating health.

Musicians from cross border lamented the loss of one of classical music's luminaries and paid their condolences to the late legend.

Singer-songwriter, Sonu Nigam, a prominent figure in the Indian music industry, took to Instagram penning down an emotional note, and mourned the loss of his "Respected Elder Brother" and the "Pride of Classical Music."

Nigam wrote, “My dear Respected Elder Brother and the Pride of Classical Music of our Country Padmabhushan Ustad Rashid Khan Sahab. Aise koi jaata hai kya bhai? Akele akele? Saddened beyond words. Allah aapko jannat me aala makaam de. You'll be missed always.”

Renowned Pakistani singers Ali Sethi and Farhan Saeed also expressed sadness over the loss of music industry's gem and paid their respects through Instagram Stories.

Sethi wrote, "Rest in Peace Ustad Rashid Khan," while Farhan Saeed wrote, "RIP."

Celebrated Pakistani qawaal and playback singer Javed Bashir took to platform X and wrote, "An irreplaceable loss in the realm of classical music as Ustad Rashid Ali Khan embarks on his next journey. A profound figure and like a big brother to me. His legacy will forever resonate."

Singer Harshdeep Kaur expressed her sadness on Instagram stories over the demise of Khan.

Singer-composer Vishal Dadlani expressed his shock by writing, "What a loss! This is terrible news!"

Singer Javed Ali, through an Instagram post, expressed deep sorrow over the sudden demise of Ustad Rashid Khan.

Born in Badayun, Uttar Pradesh, Ustad Rashid Khan hailed from a family of musical geniuses and was the great-grandson of Ustad Inayat Hussain Khan, the founder of the Rampur Sehaswan gharana. Khan was initially interested in cricket and kabaddi, but when his father introduced him to Ustad Nissar Hussain Khan, he began pursuing classical music. At the age of 10, Khan moved to the ITC Sangeet Research Academy in Kolkata under the guidance of Pt Vijay Kichlu. Khan clinched numerous awards on including the prestigious Padma Shri in 2006 and the Global Indian Music Academy Awards (GIMA) in 2010.