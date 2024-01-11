Veteran actor Khalid Butt passes away

Esteemed Pakistani television, film, and theatre icon, Khalid Butt passed away today.
Hailing from Multan, Butt embarked on his illustrious career in the world of cinema in 1970, initially serving as an assistant director. In 1978, destiny bestowed upon him the opportunity to step into the limelight as an actor, marking the genesis of a prolific acting journey.
Butt's inaugural role as the protagonist in his debut serial catapulted him into the spotlight, swiftly establishing him as a recognizable face in the industry. Over the years, he graced numerous hit PTV serials, leaving an indelible mark on viewers' hearts. In a triumphant return to the small screen, he recently captivated audiences with his stellar performances in the acclaimed dramas "Jeevan Nagar" and "Khaie." Noteworthy among his recent roles was his portrayal of an emotionally charged father in the drama serial "GT Road," earning him accolades from devoted fans.
The sombre news was shared by his colleague, the venerable PTV actor Mohsin Gillani, through a heartfelt Instagram post. Gillani posted a poignant caption alongside a picture of Butt, conveying the profound loss to the entertainment industry. Similarly, Noor Ul Hassan shared the sorrowful news on his Instagram platform, amplifying the collective mourning of fans.
The passing of this veteran actor has left fans grief-stricken, with an outpouring of condolences and prayers flooding social media. Admirers are expressing their heartfelt sympathies and offering prayers for the departed soul and the bereaved family during this difficult time.
In remembrance of the iconic star, the Pakistani entertainment industry bids farewell to a performer whose contributions will forever be etched in the annals of its rich history.
Pakistani currency maintains its upward trajectory against US dollar, and other currencies in open-market.
On Thursday, US dollar was quoted at 280.4 for buying and 310 for selling.
Euro stands at 307 for buying and 311 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 356 for buying, and 359.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.7 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.75.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|280.4
|283.15
|Euro
|EUR
|307
|310
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356
|359.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.7
|77.45
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.75
|75.45
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|187.2
|189
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|748.21
|756.21
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|208.5
|210.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.53
|39.93
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.3
|41.7
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.99
|36.34
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.39
|3.5
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.12
|2.2
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|916.08
|925.08
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.59
|61.19
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|175.56
|177.56
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.33
|27.63
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|731.38
|739.38
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.29
|77.99
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|208.5
|210.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.47
|27.77
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|330.38
|332.88
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.06
|8.21
KARACHI – Gold prices saw negative trend in the local market on Thursday.
The single tola of 24 Karat gold was available at Rs216,100, and the price for 10-gram gold reached Rs185,271.
Meanwhile, 22 Karat Gold price stands at Rs201,940, 21 karat rate for each tola is Rs192,760 and 18k gold rate at Rs165,225.
In the international market, the price of yellow metal moved up by $2.43 to settle at $2,028 per ounce.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,425
|Karachi
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,425
|Islamabad
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,425
|Peshawar
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,425
|Quetta
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,425
|Sialkot
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,425
|Attock
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,425
|Gujranwala
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,425
|Jehlum
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,425
|Multan
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,425
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,425
|Gujrat
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,425
|Nawabshah
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,425
|Chakwal
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,425
|Hyderabad
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,425
|Nowshehra
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,425
|Sargodha
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,425
|Faisalabad
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,425
|Mirpur
|PKR 216,100
|PKR 2,425
