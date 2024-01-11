Veteran actor Khalid Butt passes away

Esteemed Pakistani television, film, and theatre icon, Khalid Butt passed away today.

Hailing from Multan, Butt embarked on his illustrious career in the world of cinema in 1970, initially serving as an assistant director. In 1978, destiny bestowed upon him the opportunity to step into the limelight as an actor, marking the genesis of a prolific acting journey.

Butt's inaugural role as the protagonist in his debut serial catapulted him into the spotlight, swiftly establishing him as a recognizable face in the industry. Over the years, he graced numerous hit PTV serials, leaving an indelible mark on viewers' hearts. In a triumphant return to the small screen, he recently captivated audiences with his stellar performances in the acclaimed dramas "Jeevan Nagar" and "Khaie." Noteworthy among his recent roles was his portrayal of an emotionally charged father in the drama serial "GT Road," earning him accolades from devoted fans.

The sombre news was shared by his colleague, the venerable PTV actor Mohsin Gillani, through a heartfelt Instagram post. Gillani posted a poignant caption alongside a picture of Butt, conveying the profound loss to the entertainment industry. Similarly, Noor Ul Hassan shared the sorrowful news on his Instagram platform, amplifying the collective mourning of fans.

The passing of this veteran actor has left fans grief-stricken, with an outpouring of condolences and prayers flooding social media. Admirers are expressing their heartfelt sympathies and offering prayers for the departed soul and the bereaved family during this difficult time.

In remembrance of the iconic star, the Pakistani entertainment industry bids farewell to a performer whose contributions will forever be etched in the annals of its rich history.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/digital_images/large/2024-01-11/1704994791-3749.jpg