PM Imran approves Phase-II of NAP for locust control

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan has accorded in-principle approval for Phase-II of the National Action Plan (NAP) for Locust Control.

While speaking at a briefing on NAP for locust control at National Locust Control Center in Islamabad (Friday), he said the government will undertake every possible effort for locust control since it involves food security of the country.

The Prime Minister It was also decided that the affected farmers would also be compensated through this package, adding that locust attack combined with COVID-19 was a huge challenge for Pakistan.

The Prime Minister was informed that NAP for Locust Control Phase-I has been completed.

Imran Khan highly appreciated timely and coordinated response of federal and provincial governments, including Pakistan Army, for effectively controlling locust attack and use of indigenously developed equipment.