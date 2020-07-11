UN criticize India for its restrictions on Internet in IOJ&K

GENEVA - A United Nations (UN) human rights report has criticized India for its continued restrictions on Internet and holding of peaceful protests in Indian occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IOJ&K).

While presenting his report at the Human Rights Council in Geneva, UN Special Rapporteur on freedom of opinion and expression, David Kaye called on India to restore the internet facility for the incarcerated Kashmiri people.

He reiterated his call for a country visit to occupied Kashmir for an on-the-spot assessment of the situation.

India annexed Jammu and Kashmir on 5 August 2019 in violation of UN resolutions and placed it under a military lockdown, imprisoning all political leaders.