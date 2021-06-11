Budget 2021-22: Pakistan unveils budget for defence, interior spending

ISLAMABAD – The federal government has proposed to allocated Rs1,370 billion for defence expenditure as it unveiled its Budget 2021-22 in National Assembly on Friday.

Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin presented the budget as opposition leaders chanted slogan in protest against the government.

The government has earmarked Rs1,977.63 million for Defence Division while Rs1,745 million has been set aside for Defence Production Division.

Furthermore, Rs21.048 billion has been granted for Interior Division. It also announced to set aside Rs200 million for Pakistan Nuclear Regulatory Authority in the budget for fiscal year 2021-22.

Details of funds for the Interior Division in Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) for the Year of 2021-22 are following;

A sum of Rs 12.035 billion has been earmarked for various on-going projects while Rs9.013 billion for new schemes in the PSDP 2021-22.

According to PSDP document, an amount of Rs710.215 million allocated for on-going scheme, capacity enhancement of CAF-Management of western border by raising eight additional wings for frontier corps Balochistan (North), Rs3000.000 million for construction of 10 Avenue, Islamabad, Rs457.000 million for construction of accommodation for Bhittai Rangers at Karachi, Rs825.000 million for construction of Korang Bridge and PWD underpass Islamabad and Rs800 million for construction of Model Prison at H-16, Islamabad, Rs400mln for feasibility Study for Conduction of Water from Indus Water System at Tarbela Dam to the cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi including RCB and CCB (Phase-I), Rs300million for Integrated Border Management System (IBMS Phase-II), Rs 717.380 mln for Korang River and Rawal Lake Water Treatment Islamabad, Rs100mln for Land Revenue Records Management System in Rural Area of ICT Phase-II, Islamabad, Rs 363mln for National Response Center for Cyber Crimes (NR3C), Phase-III.

The government also set aside Rs400mln under on-going schemes for Operational Improvement of FIA in AML/CFT, Counter Terrorism and Case Management System, Rs400 million for Revamping of Cyber Crime Wing, FIA and Rs500mln for Sanitation and Road Projects in UC Bokra, Mera Sumbal Jaffar, Bhandana Kalan, Jhangi Sayyedan Sara-i-Kharbooza, Tarnol Golra Sharif and Shah Allah Ditta, Islamabad.

Under new schemes, the government allocated Rs1000mln for balance works for operationalization of Metro Bus from Peshawar Morr to New Islamabad International Airport (NIIA) and other projects.

The government also allocated Rs100million for upgradation of biometrics identification system for passport application and Rs530mln for Water Supply System in Forward area of FC (South) D.I.Khan.