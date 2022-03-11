Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates on 11 March 2022
08:40 AM | 11 Mar, 2022
Share
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on March, 11, 2022 (Friday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|178.4
|179.85
|Euro
|EUR
|193
|195
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|233.5
|236
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|48.4
|49.1
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|47.1
|47.8
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|128
|129.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|386.5
|388.5
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|138.5
|140.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|23.55
|23.95
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|23.65
|23.95
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|16.6
|16.85
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.03
|2.1
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.41
|1.44
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|481.85
|484.35
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|36.75
|37.1
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|96.85
|97.55
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|17.5
|17.75
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|392.85
|394.88
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|39.9
|40.5
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|128.5
|130
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|18.75
|19
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|160.35
|161.25
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|4.8
|4.9
- Russia-Ukraine conflict affects fertilizer prices11:28 PM | 6 Mar, 2022
- How Mari culture/ marine farming can help to meet the world food need?08:47 PM | 3 Mar, 2022
- Use of biosensors in agriculture06:06 AM | 28 Feb, 2022
- Green Agriculture necessary action to reduce environmental pollution06:37 AM | 24 Feb, 2022
- More effective fertilizers for crops & their benefits10:00 PM | 19 Feb, 2022
- Islamabad lodges protest with Delhi after Indian super-sonic flying ...11:06 AM | 11 Mar, 2022
-
- Chechen president thanks PM Imran for Russia visit, lauds stance ...09:32 AM | 11 Mar, 2022
- Pakistan reports 723 new coronavirus cases in last 24 hours08:59 AM | 11 Mar, 2022
- Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, ...08:40 AM | 11 Mar, 2022
- Pakistani painter Rabia Zakir becomes first artist to hold solo ...07:48 PM | 10 Mar, 2022
- Ahsan Khan and Nimra Khan entertain fans with new funny video08:19 PM | 10 Mar, 2022
- Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari's latest photoshoot draws backlash05:32 PM | 10 Mar, 2022
- International Women's Day - Pakistani women who made a mark globally!09:55 PM | 8 Mar, 2022
- ‘Hybrid regime’: Pakistan among worst nations on EIU's Democracy ...01:22 PM | 12 Feb, 2022
- Who has scored most runs in Pakistan Super League? Here’s list of ...01:52 PM | 15 Jan, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in world's most powerful passport list in ...11:27 AM | 13 Jan, 2022