Ramadan 2024 moon in Pakistan: Ruet-e-Hilal committee meets today

PESHAWAR – The Ruet-e-Hilal Committee is all set to hold a meeting today evening (Monday) regarding the sighting of the Ramadan moon.

Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman Maulana Muhammad Abdul Khabir Azad will preside over the meeting, which will be held in Peshawar. The chairman has requested Muslims across Pakistan to sight the crescent of the holy month.

First Roza of Ramadan 2024 in Pakistan

If the moon is sighted, Pakistan will observe the first Roza of the holy month on Tuesday. In other case, Ramadan 2024 will be begin on Wednesday.

The Met Office said the Ramadan moon was expected to be born at 2pm Sunday and its age would be more than 28 overs till Monday evening. They added that the moon could be sighted today.

Ramadan 2024

Ramadan is most sacred time for Muslims across the world as people observe fast, a key part of Holy Month from dawn to dusk.

During the month, Muslims join hands to provide assistance to millions in need across the world.