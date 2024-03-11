Ramadan 2024 moon in Pakistan: Ruet-e-Hilal committee meets today

PESHAWAR – The Ruet-e-Hilal Committee is all set to hold a meeting today evening (Monday) regarding the sighting of the Ramadan moon.
Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman Maulana Muhammad Abdul Khabir Azad will preside over the meeting, which will be held in Peshawar. The chairman has requested Muslims across Pakistan to sight the crescent of the holy month.
If the moon is sighted, Pakistan will observe the first Roza of the holy month on Tuesday. In other case, Ramadan 2024 will be begin on Wednesday.
The Met Office said the Ramadan moon was expected to be born at 2pm Sunday and its age would be more than 28 overs till Monday evening. They added that the moon could be sighted today.
Ramadan is most sacred time for Muslims across the world as people observe fast, a key part of Holy Month from dawn to dusk.
During the month, Muslims join hands to provide assistance to millions in need across the world.
Pakistani rupee remains largely unchanged against US dollar during trading in the open market on Monday.
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279 for buying and 282.05 for selling.
Euro currently stands at 304 for buying and 307 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 354 for buying, and 357 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 75.9 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.1.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279
|208.05
|Euro
|EUR
|304
|307
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|354
|357
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.9
|76.6
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.1
|74.85
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|183
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.09
|751.09
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|207
|209.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.84
|39.24
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.01
|41.41
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.73
|36.08
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|909.09
|918.09
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.24
|59.84
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.65
|172.65
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.44
|26.74
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.71
|733.71
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.76
|77.46
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.31
|27.61
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|318.19
|320.69
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.86
|8.01
