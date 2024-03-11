Search

Pakistan

Ramadan 2024 moon in Pakistan: Ruet-e-Hilal committee meets today

09:32 AM | 11 Mar, 2024
Ramadan 2024 moon in Pakistan: Ruet-e-Hilal committee meets today
Source: File Photo

PESHAWAR – The Ruet-e-Hilal Committee is all set to hold a meeting today evening (Monday) regarding the sighting of the Ramadan moon.

Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman Maulana Muhammad Abdul Khabir Azad will preside over the meeting, which will be held in Peshawar. The chairman has requested Muslims across Pakistan to sight the crescent of the holy month.

First Roza of Ramadan 2024 in Pakistan

If the moon is sighted, Pakistan will observe the first Roza of the holy month on Tuesday. In other case, Ramadan 2024 will be begin on Wednesday.

The Met Office said the Ramadan moon was expected to be born at 2pm Sunday and its age would be more than 28 overs till Monday evening. They added that the moon could be sighted today.

Ramadan 2024

Ramadan is most sacred time for Muslims across the world as people observe fast, a key part of Holy Month from dawn to dusk.

During the month, Muslims join hands to provide assistance to millions in need across the world.  

Ramadan moon sighted in Saudi Arabia

Gold & Silver

03:02 PM | 9 Mar, 2024

Gold maintains bullish momentum in Pakistan; check latest per tola rate

Forex

Rupee exchange rate to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 11 March 2024 forex rates

Pakistani rupee remains largely unchanged against US dollar during trading in the open market on Monday.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279 for buying and 282.05 for selling.

Euro currently stands at 304 for buying and 307 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 354 for buying, and 357 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 75.9 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.1.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 11 March 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 279 208.05
Euro EUR 304 307
UK Pound Sterling GBP 354 357
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.9 76.6
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.1 74.85
Australian Dollar AUD 181 183
Bahrain Dinar BHD 743.09 751.09
Canadian Dollar CAD 207 209.2
China Yuan CNY 38.84 39.24
Danish Krone DKK 41.01 41.41
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.73 36.08
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 2.1 2.18
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 909.09 918.09
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.24 59.84
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.65 172.65
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.44 26.74
Omani Riyal OMR 725.71 733.71
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.76 77.46
Singapore Dollar SGD 207 209
Swedish Korona SEK 27.31 27.61
Swiss Franc CHF 318.19 320.69
Thai Bhat THB 7.86 8.01

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

