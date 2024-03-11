Complete list of Oscars 2024 winners

The 96th Academy Awards, also known Oscar Awards, are being held at the Dolby Theater at Ovation Hollywood.

Jimmy Kimmel is hosting the prestigious awards for the fourth time to honour movies released in 2023. A complete list of winners for the 96th Oscars is following.

ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE

WINNER

CILLIAN MURPHY

Oppenheimer

NOMINEES

BRADLEY COOPER

Maestro

COLMAN DOMINGO

Rustin

PAUL GIAMATTI

The Holdovers

JEFFREY WRIGHT

American Fiction

ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

WINNER

ROBERT DOWNEY JR.

Oppenheimer

NOMINEES

STERLING K. BROWN

American Fiction

ROBERT DE NIRO

Killers of the Flower Moon

RYAN GOSLING

Barbie

MARK RUFFALO

Poor Things

ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE

WINNER

EMMA STONE

Poor Things

NOMINEES

ANNETTE BENING

Nyad

LILY GLADSTONE

Killers of the Flower Moon

SANDRA HÜLLER

Anatomy of a Fall

CAREY MULLIGAN

Maestro

ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

WINNER

DA'VINE JOY RANDOLPH

The Holdovers

NOMINEES

EMILY BLUNT

Oppenheimer

DANIELLE BROOKS

The Color Purple

AMERICA FERRERA

Barbie

JODIE FOSTER

Nyad

ANIMATED FEATURE FILM

WINNER

THE BOY AND THE HERON

Hayao Miyazaki and Toshio Suzuki

NOMINEES

ELEMENTAL

Peter Sohn and Denise Ream

NIMONA

Nick Bruno, Troy Quane, Karen Ryan and Julie Zackary

ROBOT DREAMS

Pablo Berger, Ibon Cormenzana, Ignasi Estapé and Sandra Tapia Díaz

SPIDER-MAN: ACROSS THE SPIDER-VERSE

Kemp Powers, Justin K. Thompson, Phil Lord, Christopher Miller and Amy Pascal

CINEMATOGRAPHY

WINNER

OPPENHEIMER

Hoyte van Hoytema

NOMINEES

EL CONDE

Edward Lachman

KILLERS OF THE FLOWER MOON

Rodrigo Prieto

MAESTRO

Matthew Libatique

POOR THINGS

Robbie Ryan

COSTUME DESIGN

WINNER

POOR THINGS

Holly Waddington

NOMINEES

BARBIE

Jacqueline Durran

KILLERS OF THE FLOWER MOON

Jacqueline West

NAPOLEON

Janty Yates and Dave Crossman

OPPENHEIMER

Ellen Mirojnick

DIRECTING

WINNER

OPPENHEIMER

Christopher Nolan

NOMINEES

ANATOMY OF A FALL

Justine Triet

KILLERS OF THE FLOWER MOON

Martin Scorsese

POOR THINGS

Yorgos Lanthimos

THE ZONE OF INTEREST

Jonathan Glazer

DOCUMENTARY FEATURE FILM

WINNER

20 DAYS IN MARIUPOL

Mstyslav Chernov, Michelle Mizner and Raney Aronson-Rath

NOMINEES

BOBI WINE: THE PEOPLE'S PRESIDENT

Moses Bwayo, Christopher Sharp and John Battsek

THE ETERNAL MEMORY

Maite Alberdi

FOUR DAUGHTERS

Kaouther Ben Hania and Nadim Cheikhrouha

TO KILL A TIGER

Nisha Pahuja, Cornelia Principe and David Oppenheim

DOCUMENTARY SHORT FILM

WINNER

THE LAST REPAIR SHOP

Ben Proudfoot and Kris Bowers

NOMINEES

THE ABCS OF BOOK BANNING

Sheila Nevins and Trish Adlesic

THE BARBER OF LITTLE ROCK

John Hoffman and Christine Turner

ISLAND IN BETWEEN

S. Leo Chiang and Jean Tsien

NǍI NAI & WÀI PÓ

Sean Wang and Sam Davis

FILM EDITING

WINNER

OPPENHEIMER

Jennifer Lame

NOMINEES

ANATOMY OF A FALL

Laurent Sénéchal

THE HOLDOVERS

Kevin Tent

KILLERS OF THE FLOWER MOON

Thelma Schoonmaker

POOR THINGS

Yorgos Mavropsaridis

INTERNATIONAL FEATURE FILM

WINNER

THE ZONE OF INTEREST

United Kingdom

NOMINEES

IO CAPITANO

Italy

PERFECT DAYS

Japan

SOCIETY OF THE SNOW

Spain

THE TEACHERS' LOUNGE

Germany

MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING

WINNER

POOR THINGS

Nadia Stacey, Mark Coulier and Josh Weston

NOMINEES

GOLDA

Karen Hartley Thomas, Suzi Battersby and Ashra Kelly-Blue

MAESTRO

Kazu Hiro, Kay Georgiou and Lori McCoy-Bell

OPPENHEIMER

Luisa Abel

SOCIETY OF THE SNOW

Ana López-Puigcerver, David Martí and Montse Ribé

MUSIC (ORIGINAL SCORE)

WINNER

OPPENHEIMER

Ludwig Göransson

NOMINEES

AMERICAN FICTION

Laura Karpman

INDIANA JONES AND THE DIAL OF DESTINY

John Williams

KILLERS OF THE FLOWER MOON

Robbie Robertson

POOR THINGS

Jerskin Fendrix

MUSIC (ORIGINAL SONG)

WINNER

WHAT WAS I MADE FOR?

from Barbie; Music and Lyric by Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell

NOMINEES

THE FIRE INSIDE

from Flamin' Hot; Music and Lyric by Diane Warren

I'M JUST KEN

from Barbie; Music and Lyric by Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt

IT NEVER WENT AWAY

from American Symphony; Music and Lyric by Jon Batiste and Dan Wilson

WAHZHAZHE (A SONG FOR MY PEOPLE)

from Killers of the Flower Moon; Music and Lyric by Scott George

BEST PICTURE

WINNER

OPPENHEIMER

Emma Thomas, Charles Roven and Christopher Nolan, Producers

NOMINEES

AMERICAN FICTION

Ben LeClair, Nikos Karamigios, Cord Jefferson and Jermaine Johnson, Producers

ANATOMY OF A FALL

Marie-Ange Luciani and David Thion, Producers

BARBIE

David Heyman, Margot Robbie, Tom Ackerley and Robbie Brenner, Producers

THE HOLDOVERS

Mark Johnson, Producer

KILLERS OF THE FLOWER MOON

Dan Friedkin, Bradley Thomas, Martin Scorsese and Daniel Lupi, Producers

MAESTRO

Bradley Cooper, Steven Spielberg, Fred Berner, Amy Durning and Kristie Macosko Krieger, Producers

PAST LIVES

David Hinojosa, Christine Vachon and Pamela Koffler, Producers

POOR THINGS

Ed Guiney, Andrew Lowe, Yorgos Lanthimos and Emma Stone, Producers

THE ZONE OF INTEREST

James Wilson, Producer

PRODUCTION DESIGN

WINNER

POOR THINGS

Production Design: James Price and Shona Heath; Set Decoration: Zsuzsa Mihalek

NOMINEES

BARBIE

Production Design: Sarah Greenwood; Set Decoration: Katie Spencer

KILLERS OF THE FLOWER MOON

Production Design: Jack Fisk; Set Decoration: Adam Willis

NAPOLEON

Production Design: Arthur Max; Set Decoration: Elli Griff

OPPENHEIMER

Production Design: Ruth De Jong; Set Decoration: Claire Kaufman

ANIMATED SHORT FILM

WINNER

WAR IS OVER! INSPIRED BY THE MUSIC OF JOHN & YOKO

Dave Mullins and Brad Booker

NOMINEES

LETTER TO A PIG

Tal Kantor and Amit R. Gicelter

NINETY-FIVE SENSES

Jerusha Hess and Jared Hess

OUR UNIFORM

Yegane Moghaddam

PACHYDERME

Stéphanie Clément and Marc Rius

LIVE ACTION SHORT FILM

WINNER

THE WONDERFUL STORY OF HENRY SUGAR

Wes Anderson and Steven Rales

NOMINEES

THE AFTER

Misan Harriman and Nicky Bentham

INVINCIBLE

Vincent René-Lortie and Samuel Caron

KNIGHT OF FORTUNE

Lasse Lyskjær Noer and Christian Norlyk

RED, WHITE AND BLUE

Nazrin Choudhury and Sara McFarlane

SOUND

WINNER

THE ZONE OF INTEREST

Tarn Willers and Johnnie Burn

NOMINEES

THE CREATOR

Ian Voigt, Erik Aadahl, Ethan Van der Ryn, Tom Ozanich and Dean Zupancic

MAESTRO

Steven A. Morrow, Richard King, Jason Ruder, Tom Ozanich and Dean Zupancic

MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE - DEAD RECKONING PART ONE

Chris Munro, James H. Mather, Chris Burdon and Mark Taylor

OPPENHEIMER

Willie Burton, Richard King, Gary A. Rizzo and Kevin O'Connell

VISUAL EFFECTS

WINNER

GODZILLA MINUS ONE

Takashi Yamazaki, Kiyoko Shibuya, Masaki Takahashi and Tatsuji Nojima

NOMINEES

THE CREATOR

Jay Cooper, Ian Comley, Andrew Roberts and Neil Corbould

GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY VOL. 3

Stephane Ceretti, Alexis Wajsbrot, Guy Williams and Theo Bialek

MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE - DEAD RECKONING PART ONE

Alex Wuttke, Simone Coco, Jeff Sutherland and Neil Corbould

NAPOLEON

Charley Henley, Luc-Ewen Martin-Fenouillet, Simone Coco and Neil Corbould

WRITING (ADAPTED SCREENPLAY)

WINNER

AMERICAN FICTION

Written for the screen by Cord Jefferson

NOMINEES

BARBIE

Written by Greta Gerwig & Noah Baumbach

OPPENHEIMER

Written for the screen by Christopher Nolan

POOR THINGS

Screenplay by Tony McNamara

THE ZONE OF INTEREST

Written by Jonathan Glazer

WRITING (ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY)

WINNER

ANATOMY OF A FALL

Screenplay - Justine Triet and Arthur Harari

NOMINEES

THE HOLDOVERS

Written by David Hemingson

MAESTRO

Written by Bradley Cooper & Josh Singer

MAY DECEMBER

Screenplay by Samy Burch; Story by Samy Burch & Alex Mechanik

PAST LIVES

Written by Celine Song