‘Resign and join PTI’, Maryam Nawaz fumes at Chief Justice

After the Supreme Court's decision to immediately release Imran Khan, Pakistan Muslim League (N) chief organizer Maryam Nawaz lashed out at chief justice to immediately resign and join the PTI.

Hours after the Supreme Court announced its short verdict, the PML-N leader took to twitter and commented "the chief justice was very happy today to meet the criminal who plundered Rs60 billion from the national exchequer and he was even more happy to release this criminal."

"[The]CJP is shielding a ‘fitna’ and is adding fuel to the fire in the nation. [You should] resign and join PTI like your mother-in-law,'' she added.

چیف جسٹس صاحب کو آج قومی خزانے کے 60 ارب ہڑپ کرنے والے وارداتیے کو مل کر بہت خوشی ہوئی اور اس سے بھی زیادہ خوشی انھیں اس مجرم کو رہا کر کے ہوئی۔ ملک کی اہم ترین اور حساس تنصیبات پر حملوں کے سب سے بڑے ذمہ دار چیف جسٹس ہیں جو ایک فتنہ کی ڈھال بنے ہوئے ہیں اور ملک میں لگی آگ پر تیل… — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) May 11, 2023

In latest turn of events, the Supreme Court today declared the arrest of PTI Chairman Imran Khan illegal, ordering him to move the Islamabad High Court (IHC) again for bail in the case.

A three-member bench headed by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar and Justice Athar Minallah issued the ruling shortly after the former prime minister was presented in the court.

The apex court also ordered the authorities concerned to immediately release the defiant politician, saying when a person appears before court it means he is surrendering to it.