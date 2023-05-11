Search

Business

Pasdec’s Khadim Hussain urges top leaders to resolve political crisis first

Web Desk 09:40 PM | 11 May, 2023
Pasdec’s Khadim Hussain urges top leaders to resolve political crisis first

LAHORE – The business community has urged the leadership from across the political divide to resolve issues at the earliest and provide a conducive atmosphere for the revival of the ailing economy. 

Pakistan is facing the worst economic crisis and the ever-increasing trade deficit and fast-depleting foreign exchange reserves are a matter of concern, said Khadim Hussain, a member board of directors of the Pakistan Stone Development Company (PASDEC), Punjab while speaking at a gathering of the business community here on Thursday.

“Businesses are facing difficulties even in managing day-to-day affairs,” he said. 

He said the situation is only going from bad to worse due to the prolonged political unrest. We first need to make our own house in order as political instability directly affects the economy and businesses. 

He said and added that the prevailing scenario is not only affecting foreign direct investment but also discouraging local enterprises from implementing plans of expansion. 

Both the opposition and the ruling coalition partners should sit together for ending the prevailing standoff in the larger national interest, he expressed. 

Mr Hussain, who is also an executive committee member of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry and chief executive officer of Hussain Trading Company, urged the government to devise a doable strategy for the revival of the economy and businesses after due consultation with the relevant stakeholders. 

In the prevailing tough situation of global economic meltdown, he said, the government should provide proper handholding and practical support to the enterprises so that they could play a due role in the revival of the national economy. 

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Business

Massive increase in gold price during political unrest

08:14 PM | 10 May, 2023

USD to PKR: Dollar hammers rupee; shoots up by Rs3.66 in interbank amid political turmoil

11:42 AM | 10 May, 2023

Debunking top 3 myths about cryptocurrencies in Pakistan

08:39 PM | 29 Apr, 2023

Prices of medicines to be increased by 20pc after recent hike as economic crisis worsens

11:13 AM | 29 Apr, 2023

Pakistan buys its first cargo of discounted Russian crude oil

03:22 PM | 20 Apr, 2023

PASDEC officials seek govt intervention to resolve small, medium enterprises woes

10:51 PM | 19 Apr, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

High Performance Tennis Camp empowers young Pakistani players for ...

10:59 PM | 11 May, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 10th May 2023 

09:15 AM | 11 May, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on May 11, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on May 11, 2023 (Thursday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 301.9 305.15
Euro EUR 316 319
UK Pound Sterling GBP 362 365
U.A.E Dirham AED 79 79.9
Saudi Riyal SAR 77 77.8
Australian Dollar AUD 192.5 193.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 754.71 762.71
Canadian Dollar CAD 212 214
China Yuan CNY 41.06 41.47
Danish Krone DKK 41.96 42.35
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.15 36.5
Indian Rupee INR 3.47 3.58
Japanese Yen JPY 2 2.05
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 923.61 932.59
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 63.62 64.23
New Zealand Dollar NZD 177.3 179.33
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.41 26.71
Omani Riyal OMR 737.24 745.24
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 77.96 78.68
Singapore Dollar SGD 213 215
Swedish Korona SEK 27.47 27.79
Swiss Franc CHF 316.55 319.05
Thai Bhat THB 8.36 8.51

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – May 11, 2023

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 235,400 on Thursday. The cost of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 205,590.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs182,956 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 213,398.

Note: Pakistan's gold rate fluctuates according to the international market, so the price is never fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 235,400 PKR 2,730
Karachi PKR 235,400 PKR 2,730
Islamabad PKR 235,400 PKR 2,730
Peshawar PKR 235,400 PKR 2,730
Quetta PKR 235,400 PKR 2,730
Sialkot PKR 235,400 PKR 2,730
Attock PKR 235,400 PKR 2,730
Gujranwala PKR 235,400 PKR 2,730
Jehlum PKR 235,400 PKR 2,730
Multan PKR 235,400 PKR 2,730
Bahawalpur PKR 235,400 PKR 2,730
Gujrat PKR 235,400 PKR 2,730
Nawabshah PKR 235,400 PKR 2,730
Chakwal PKR 235,400 PKR 2,730
Hyderabad PKR 235,400 PKR 2,730
Nowshehra PKR 235,400 PKR 2,730
Sargodha PKR 235,400 PKR 2,730
Faisalabad PKR 235,400 PKR 2,730
Mirpur PKR 235,400 PKR 2,730

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Saim Ayub

Profile: Donald Trump

Profile: Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial

Enaam Ahmed: the most successful Asian racing driver ever in the history of Formula motorsport

Justice Musarrat Hilali: Peshawar High Court gets its first-ever female chief Justice

Profile: Brigadier Mustafa Kamal Barki

Profile: Muhammad Qavi Khan

Who is Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, new ‘singing sensation’ in Pakistan?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: