TikTok star Jannat Mirza’s new video goes viral
TikTok star Jannat Mirza has got the population fixated on her escapades and this comes as no surprise as the 21-year-old is drop-dead gorgeous with a charismatic persona.
From a plethora of fun-filled videos to dancing videos, Mirza has an enthralling Instagram feed and social media presence that keeps her fans hooked.
This time around, the social media sensation left the fans bedazzled with her impromptu yet sizzling transformation in the recent viral video. "Habibi Aashiqui.", she captioned.
Flaunting a glammed up look, Jannat looked beyond stunning as the fashionista infused subtle grace and style in the fuschia pink avatar she donned.
Keeping it sassy and chic, Jannat Mirza has left fans awestruck with her new social media update.
On the work front, she is all set to make her debut on the silver screen with her upcoming Lollywood film, Tere Bajre Di Rakhi.
