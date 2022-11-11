Pakistan’s Babar Masih beat Indian player to qualify for World Amateur Snooker Championship semi-final

KARACHI – Pakistani cueist Babar Masih has defeated the Indian player Brijesh Damani to qualify for the semi-final of the World Amateur Snooker Championship 2022 in Turkey.

The fully prepared Pakistani player won four frames while Indian cueist could win only one frame while finishing the match with 4-1.

Ahsan Ramazan and Mohammad Sajjad have been knocked out of the championship after they failed to win the pre-quarter final matches.

Last year in September, the Pakistan’s top cueist won the silver media at the IBSF 6-Red World Cup held in Qatar’s capital.

He faced off Indian player Pankaj Advani in the final round where he lost the match to rival after neck-to-neck competition.

Advani defeated Masih 7-5 frames.