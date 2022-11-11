Pakistan’s Babar Masih beat Indian player to qualify for World Amateur Snooker Championship semi-final
Share
KARACHI – Pakistani cueist Babar Masih has defeated the Indian player Brijesh Damani to qualify for the semi-final of the World Amateur Snooker Championship 2022 in Turkey.
The fully prepared Pakistani player won four frames while Indian cueist could win only one frame while finishing the match with 4-1.
Ahsan Ramazan and Mohammad Sajjad have been knocked out of the championship after they failed to win the pre-quarter final matches.
Last year in September, the Pakistan’s top cueist won the silver media at the IBSF 6-Red World Cup held in Qatar’s capital.
He faced off Indian player Pankaj Advani in the final round where he lost the match to rival after neck-to-neck competition.
Advani defeated Masih 7-5 frames.
Babar Masih wins Pakistan silver medal at IBSF ... 08:42 PM | 21 Sep, 2021
DOHA – Pakistan’s top cueist Babar Masih has won the silver media at the IBSF 6-Red World Cup held in ...
- Pakistan Army Chief visits Multan garrison amid farewell tour05:05 PM | 11 Nov, 2022
- 3D hologram workshop fuels scientific curiosity at SIBF 202204:50 PM | 11 Nov, 2022
- Hania Aamir and Farhan Saeed dazzle fans with stunning dance ...04:40 PM | 11 Nov, 2022
-
- Pakistan’s Shaheen Afridi, Shadab Khan nominated for T20 World Cup ...03:51 PM | 11 Nov, 2022
-
- Sonya Hussyn and Shahzad Sheikh win hearts with latest video03:37 PM | 11 Nov, 2022
- Malaika Arora’s cryptic post sparks wedding rumours03:16 PM | 11 Nov, 2022
- Only two Pakistani universities make it to Asia’s top 10003:15 PM | 10 Nov, 2022
- Pakistanis named among 'The World's Most Influential 500 Muslims'10:16 PM | 2 Nov, 2022
- Shehbaz Sharif, Imran Khan, Gen Bajwa named among world’s 500 most ...10:36 PM | 1 Nov, 2022
- India falls behind Pakistan, Myanmar in Global Hunger Index02:30 PM | 16 Oct, 2022