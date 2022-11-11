Saba Qamar and Mikaal Zulfiqar's new video wins over internet

Saba Qamar and Mikaal Zulfiqar are two incredibly gifted actors in Pakistan's entertainment industry. After creating magic with their performances, they now amuse fans with their offscreen antics.

The on-screen power couple is all set to be seen in a politics-themed project to expand their horizons. Elated, both the Mandi lead actors have taken to Instagram to share the first glimpses from the web series.

Recently, the Baaghi actor left the fans delighted as she shared a BTS video where she leaves no stones unturned to hilariously pull his co-star Mikaal's leg where he is getting a back rub.

For those unversed, Mandi will feature actors including Shayan Khan, Asad Mumtaz, and Ainy Jaffri along with Qamar and Zulfiqar in pivotal roles.