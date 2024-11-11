Former Indian cricketer Sanjay Bangar’s son transforms into Anaya after gender transition

Former Indian cricketer and coach Sanjay Bangar’s son has undergone a gender transition.

According to Indian media reports, Sanjay Bangar’s 23-year-old son, previously Aryan, who transitioned into a woman and is now named Anaya, gained significant attention after sharing her journey of gender transformation through hormonal therapy on social media a few months ago.

The report mentioned that Aryan, born male, began hormone replacement therapy (HRT) in 2023 and has since embraced her new identity as a transgender woman, which has made her a trending topic on social media.

Anaya is currently playing cricket in the United Kingdom and has shared the emotional and complex story of her journey on social media.

In an Instagram post, Anaya described how, after 11 months of hormone replacement therapy, she finally achieved complete happiness.

It is worth noting that Sanjay Bangar played 12 Test matches and 15 One-Day Internationals for India and has also served in coaching roles.