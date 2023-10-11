Update on Islamabad Weather

Dry weather is likely to prevail in most parts of the country including in federal capital Islamabad during the next twelve hours, Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said.

Islamabad Rain Update

According to the Met Office, there is no chance of light to moderate rain-in Islamabad on Wednesday.

Islamabad Temperature Today

At noon, the mercury reaches around 29°C, humidity remains at around 70 percent. Winds blew at 6km/h. Max UV Index was recorded at 5 which is moderate, with visibility around 11km.

Islamabad Air Quality

The federal capital’s air quality was recorded at 46, which is fair for human beings.

The air quality is generally acceptable for most individuals. However, sensitive groups may experience minor to moderate symptoms from long-term exposure.

Synoptic Situation

Continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country, and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country.