Russia’s Putin congratulates Pakistan's new PM Shehbaz Sharif

ISLAMABAD – President of Russia Vladimir Putin late Tuesday congratulated Shahbaz Sharif a day after he was sworn in as Pakistan’s 23rd Prime Minister.

A tweet shared by Russian Embassy said President Putin congratulated Shehbaz Sharif on his election as Prime Minister of Pakistan and expressed hope that Sharif’s activities will contribute to the further development of Pak-Russin cooperation.

Putin also stressed to continue partner interaction on Afghan settlement, besides countering international terrorism.

Президент Путин поздравил Шехбаза Шарифа с избранием Премьер-министром Пакистана, выразил надежду, что деятельность Ш.Шарифа поспособствует дальнейшему развитию 🇷🇺-🇵🇰 сотрудничества, партнерства по афганскому урегулированию и противостоянию международному терроризму. pic.twitter.com/lM39pLpVwB — RusEmbassy_Pakistan (@RusEmbPakistan) April 12, 2022

The development comes nearly a week after Moscow slammed Washington for 'shameless interference' in the internal affairs of Pakistan.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation spokesperson Maria Zakharova noted that the ongoing political situation in Pakistan ‘leaves no doubt that the US intended to punish disobedient Prime Minister Imran Khan’.

Meanwhile, felicitations are in order for Sharif, who is famous for being a diligent administrator, as Indian prime minister Narendra Modi also congratulated the PML-N leader and mentioned that New Delhi desires peace and stability in the region.

Earlier, the Turkish president called the premier on the same day he took the oath. The admiring messages also triggered a debate on social networking platforms as former foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi claimed that he received a telephone call from his Turkish counterpart, who expressed concerns over the regime change in Pakistan.