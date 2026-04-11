“Deal or No Deal, I Don’t Care”, Trump on Iran-US talks in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD – As the world keeps close eye on the Iran–US talks in Islamabad, high-stakes negotiations continue under Pakistan’s mediation in a tense diplomatic atmosphere, and outspoken US President Donald Trump made blunt statement, saying he “doesn’t care” whether a deal with Iran happens or not.

Trump said a nuclear or diplomatic agreement with Iran “doesn’t matter” to him, while claiming outright victory over the country. “Whether there is a deal or not, I don’t care,” Trump told media, adding explosively: “We will win no matter what happens next. We have completely defeated that country.”

US has already targeted Iran’s air force, navy, and leadership, he said, claiming Washington is now working on opening the strategic Strait of Hormuz which remains key chokepoint between two sides. Trump also lashed out at allies, saying, “NATO did not help us,” and insisted that countries assisting US efforts are doing so out of “fear or weakness.”

While Trump’s comments sparked new debate, a diplomatic marathon has been unfolding in Pakistan, where Iranian and American delegations are reportedly engaged in intense, high-level negotiations under Pakistani mediation.

At least three aircraft from Tehran landed at Nur Khan Air Base, the same facility that also received US and Iranian delegations. The Iranian planes reportedly originated from Mehrabad International Airport and belong to Pouya Air, a cargo airline alleged to be linked with Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

The Iranian delegation is led by Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, Abbas Araghchi, and Ali Bagheri while US delegation includes heavyweight US Vice President JD Vance, Steve Witkoff, Jared Kushner and other senior officials Their presence in Islamabad marks what analysts are calling one of the most high-profile and sensitive diplomatic engagements in recent years.

Iran’s state-linked news agency Tasnim reported that the current round of talks in Islamabad represents a “last chance” to reach a shared framework with Washington.