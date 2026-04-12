Hyderabad Kingsmen restrict Islamabad United to 153 in PSL 11 clash

KARACHI – Hyderabad Kingsmen produced a clinical bowling display to restrict Islamabad United to 153/9 in the 21st match of the Pakistan Super League Season 11 at the National Bank Stadium on Sunday.

Captain Marnus Labuschagne’s decision to field first proved spot on, as the three-time champions failed to build momentum and ended with a below-par total.

Islamabad United got off to a steady start, with Sameer Minhas and Devon Conway adding 56 runs before Mohammad Ali dismissed Minhas for a quick 22 off 13 balls. Conway then shared a brief stand with Mohammad Faiq, but both batters were run out in the 10th over, leaving United at 89/3.

Conway top-scored with 45 off 31 balls, while Faiq contributed 18. The innings lost further momentum as Haider Ali and Faheem Ashraf fell cheaply, reducing the side to 113/5.

Mark Chapman played a fighting knock of 42 off 30 deliveries but lacked support from the lower order.

Debutant Asif Mehmood turned the game with a sensational final over, finishing with 4/18, including the wickets of Imad Wasim, Mehran Mumtaz and Chris Green. Maxwell also chipped in with a wicket to cap off a dominant bowling effort.