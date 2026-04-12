Trump praises Pakistani leadership over US-Iran talks held in Islamabad

WASHINGTON – US President Donald Trump has praised Pakistan’s leadership for its role in facilitating the U.S.–Iran negotiations held in Islamabad.

Trump said the talks became possible due to the effective leadership of Field Marshal Asim Munir and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

The former U.S. president also appreciated Pakistan’s efforts, calling its leadership “exceptional,” and said they had thanked him for helping prevent a potential large-scale war with India that could have cost millions of lives.

Trump further stated that the negotiations began early in the morning and continued for nearly 20 hours, during which progress was made on several points. However, he noted that the key issue—Iran’s nuclear programme—remained unresolved.

He added that Iran is not willing to abandon its nuclear ambitions, calling it the main obstacle in the talks, and said it is unacceptable for an unpredictable country to possess nuclear capability.