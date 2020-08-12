Afghanistan thanks Pakistan Army chief for supporting reconciliation process 
Web Desk
07:57 PM | 12 Aug, 2020
Afghanistan thanks Pakistan Army chief for supporting reconciliation process 
Share

RAWALPINDI - Afghanistan Ambassador to Pakistan Shukrullah Atif Mashal on Wednesday called on Chief of Army staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, said military’s media wing. 

According to ISPR, the envoy expressed gratitude for supporting Afghan Reconciliation Process. The meeting was held at GHQ. 

On Tuesday, army chief chaired the Corps Commanders' Conference where military leadership hoped for early commencement of intra Afghan dialogue, said ISPR on Tuesday.

In the huddle, the forum also appreciated the progress of Afghan Reconciliation Process, besides reviewing reviewed situation at LOC, Pak-Afghan border and internal security environment. It also discussed matters related to geo-strategic and national security issues.

More From This Category
Polio eradication campaign begins in 130 ...
10:44 AM | 13 Aug, 2020
Pakistan is on road of digitalization, says ...
09:37 AM | 13 Aug, 2020
PM Imran forms 14-members NCC committee to ...
08:55 AM | 13 Aug, 2020
PM Imran inaugurates Peshawar Bus Rapid Transit ...
08:25 AM | 13 Aug, 2020
China expresses pleasure over Pakistan’s ...
11:50 PM | 12 Aug, 2020
Pillion riding banned in Sindh on Muharram 9, 10
11:14 PM | 12 Aug, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan expecting their second child
05:57 PM | 12 Aug, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr