Afghanistan thanks Pakistan Army chief for supporting reconciliation process
RAWALPINDI - Afghanistan Ambassador to Pakistan Shukrullah Atif Mashal on Wednesday called on Chief of Army staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, said military’s media wing.
According to ISPR, the envoy expressed gratitude for supporting Afghan Reconciliation Process. The meeting was held at GHQ.
On Tuesday, army chief chaired the Corps Commanders' Conference where military leadership hoped for early commencement of intra Afghan dialogue, said ISPR on Tuesday.
In the huddle, the forum also appreciated the progress of Afghan Reconciliation Process, besides reviewing reviewed situation at LOC, Pak-Afghan border and internal security environment. It also discussed matters related to geo-strategic and national security issues.
