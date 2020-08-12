Hafeez quarantined in England for taking photo with 90-year-old lady in golf course
SOUTHAMPTON – Pakistan batsman Mohammad Hafeez, who is in England for cricket series, has been placed in isolation after he breached social distancing protocol by taking a photograph with a woman in a golf course.
Hafeez had also shared the picture with the 90-year-old lady on social media.
Met an inspirational Young lady today morning at Golf course. She is 90+ & & living her life healthy & happily.Good healthy routine 😍👍🏼 pic.twitter.com/3tsWSkXl1E— Mohammad Hafeez (@MHafeez22) August 12, 2020
The former skipper will remain in isolation until his Covid-19 test comes back negative.
The Pakistan Cricket Board has issued a statement saying, “This morning, Mohammad Hafeez went to a golf course, which is adjacent to the team hotel and part of the bio-secure bubble. During the golf round, he was photographed with a member of the public, which he subsequently posted on his social media account.
“As it was evident from the photograph that Hafeez had breached the two-metre social distancing protocol and following a consultation process with the team doctor, the team management has decided to isolate him until he returns a negative Covid-19 test.
“Hafeez underwent the Covid-19 test late Wednesday afternoon and the result is expected at some stage on Thursday.
“The decision to put Hafeez in isolation has been taken for his and, the safety and security of everyone around him. The team management believes it was an inadvertent mistake, but a good reminder for everyone on the importance of following the bio-secure protocols, which have been designed for the health and safety of everyone involved in the series.
“The team management has updated the England and Wales Cricket Board of its decision.”
Hafeez is not amongst the 20 players shortlisted for the ongoing three-match Test series against England.
