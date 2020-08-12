Pakistan Railways changes routes of some Karachi-bound trains
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Railways has revised routes of some passenger trains with effect from August 17.
According to the notification issued on Wednesday, route of 5-Up/6-Down GreenLine Express train, 9-Up/10-Down Allama Iqbal Express train, 35-Up/36-Down Sir Syed Express train and 41-Up/42-Down Karakurum Express train have been changed.
These trains will reach Karachi via Jahanian, Lodhran, Rohri, Tanddu Adam and Haiderabad instead of via Multan.
The GreenLine (5-Up) from Karachi Cantt will leave for Margala at 9:00 p.m. and it will reach at its destination at 9:15 p.m. on the next day via Khanpur, Khanewal and Lahore.
Likewise 6-Down GreenLine train will leave Margala at 3:00 p.m. and reach Karachi at 3:15 p.m. on the next day.
9-Up Allama Iqbal Express train will leave Karachi Cantt at 2:00 p.m. and it will reach Sialkot at 2:15 p.m. on the next day via Haiderabad, Ghotki, Lodhran, Sahiwal and Lahore, whereas, 10-Down Allama Iqbal Express will leave Sialkot at 8:00 a.m. and it will reach Karachi at 7:55 a.m. on the next day.
Sir Syed Express train will leave Karachi Cantt at 8:30 p.m. for Rawalpindi via Tandu Adam, Khanpur, Khanewal and Faisalabad while on return thesame train will leave Rawalpindi at 10:00 a.m. and reach Karachi a 9:00 a.m.
While, timing of the Karakoram Express will remain the same.
