Karachi Weather Update

Hot and humid weather is likely to prevail in the country’s largest city and dust-raising winds are expected in most districts of the province including the provincial capital Karachi.

Karachi Rain update

As people in the country’s largest city will witness sultry weather today on Saturday, there is light rain, and drizzle expected in coastal areas.

Karachi Temperature Today

The minimum temperature of the provincial capital is likely to be recorded at 29°C, while the maximum will be 31°C. The Max Ultraviolet UV Index is expected to be 4, which is moderate, and wind gusts blew at nearly 33km/h.

The Cloud Cover is said to be over 85 percent with visibility to be around 5 km.

Karachi Air Quality

Karachi’s air quality was recorded at 98 on Saturday. The air of the metropolis reached a high level of pollution and is unhealthy for sensitive groups. Experts suggest to limit time spent outside.

In a fresh advisory, PMD said moist currents from Arabian Sea are penetrating in upper parts of the country. A shallow westerly wave is also present in the upper parts of the country.

It said humid weather is expected in most parts of Pakistan. However, rain-wind/thundershower is expected at isolated places in northeast Punjab, Pothohar region, Islamabad, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Kashmir.

Past 24-Hour Weather

Hot and humid weather prevailed over most parts of the country. However, isolated rain-thundershower occurred in northeast Punjab, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir.