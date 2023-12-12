Ducky bhai throws surprise birthday party for wife Aroob Jatoi

Saad Rehman, widely known as Ducky Bhai, is a prominent YouTuber hailing from Pakistan who initially gained recognition for his witty roasting content. Over time, he diversified his channel by delving into gaming and sharing engaging vlogs with his audience. Notably, his journey has evolved beyond just solo endeavours, as he now collaborates with his wife, Aroob Jatoi, who has ventured into content creation as well.

The dynamic duo have become known for their captivating vlogs that offer glimpses into their daily lives. Aroob, who shares a passion for content creation with her husband, has seamlessly integrated herself into the YouTube scene.

In a heartwarming gesture, Saad orchestrated a memorable birthday surprise for Aroob. The celebration drew in notable figures like Iqra Kanwal and her husband, as well as Asim Azhar and Merub, all coming together to make Aroob's special day truly unforgettable.

Taking to her Instagram, the birthday girl shared a series of heartfelt pictures of the celebration with the caption "Thank you so much, everyone, for the lovely wishes! I love you all"

Ducky Bhai also shared a mini vlog on his YouTube channel about getting his wife a car.