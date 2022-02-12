Putin, Biden hold phone call today amid growing tension over Ukraine
Web Desk
05:39 PM | 12 Feb, 2022
Putin, Biden hold phone call today amid growing tension over Ukraine
Share

NEW YORK – President Joe Biden is set to hold an eleventh-hour telephonic conversation with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin today (Saturday) amid growing fears of a war in Ukraine.

The development comes as the White House warned that Russia could invade Ukraine "at any time" and advised American nationals to leave the country. It added that the invasion could begin with aerial bombing that would make departure of flights difficult.

Meanwhile, Russian ambassador to the US, Anatoly Antonov, rejected US claim that Moscow is planning to invade Ukraine, and accused the US of spreading misinformation without any evidence.

The statements in Washington show the US has intensified its “propaganda campaign against our country,” the Russian official said.

US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said, “I would expect that President Biden will engage by telephone with President Putin, but I don’t have anything to announce for you on that right now”.

Reports said that Putin requested the phone call between the leaders to take place on Monday, but President Biden requested for the conversation to be held today.

Both leaders are scheduled to hold phone call at 4pm (GMT).

Earlier, French president Emmanuel Macron and British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss visited Moscow in a bid to remove the risk of war.

The Russian president is also set to speak again to French president Emmanuel Macron today, according to Russia’s TASS news agency.

Russia returns three seized naval ships to Ukraine 06:29 PM | 18 Nov, 2019

MOSCOW - Russia said Monday it had handed back three Ukrainian naval ships seized off the Crimean coast a year ...

More From This Category
OGRA revises LNG prices for February 2022
06:10 PM | 12 Feb, 2022
Prince Charles sends greetings for PM Imran on ...
03:52 PM | 12 Feb, 2022
‘Hybrid regime’: Pakistan among worst nations ...
01:22 PM | 12 Feb, 2022
Tehreek-e-Taliban India launched to cover Modi's ...
01:29 PM | 12 Feb, 2022
US to split $7bn in frozen Afghan assets between ...
10:24 AM | 12 Feb, 2022
Army chief visits Nagarparkar, spends day with ...
09:51 AM | 12 Feb, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Mahira Khan and Kubra Khan hilariously respond to fans' query about marriage
04:20 PM | 12 Feb, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr