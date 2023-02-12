PM Shehbaz assures full support to earthquake-hit Syria

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has assured to extend every possible help for the earthquake victims of Syria.

In a telephonic conversation with the Syrian Prime Minister Hussein Arnous, he expressed deep grief and sorrow over the death and destruction caused by the earthquake in Syria, Radio Pakistan reported.

The PM also expressed his condolences on the death of the Syrian Prime Minister’s family members in the calamity.

Shehbaz Sharif said the government and people of Pakistan are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of precious lives and massive damage to property in the severe earthquake.

Apprising the Syrian Prime Minister of the relief efforts undertaken by Pakistan for the Syrian quake victims, Shehbaz Sharif said he immediately instructed the relevant departments to provide all possible help and support to Syrian brothers in this difficult time.

He said Pakistan’s Ambassador to Syria is in close contact with the Syrian authorities in this regard and Pakistan will soon send a convoy of trucks with relief goods for the earthquake victims.

Pakistan has already sent a special plane containing tents, warm clothes and blankets to Syria. In addition, a medical team from Pakistan will also arrive in Syria very soon to provide medical aid to the injured.

The Syrian Prime Minister thanked Pakistan for demonstrating solidarity with the Syrian people at this difficult time.