Pakistan

PTI slams ECP for not holding meeting on Punjab elections 

12:31 PM | 12 Feb, 2023
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leader Fawad Chaudhry grilled the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for not holding a meeting on Punjab general elections today (Sunday) despite the court orders. 

In a tweet, the PTI leader said, “The Election Commission should have held a meeting today for the polls, don’t make a joke of the Constitution and court orders.” 

It should be noted that PTI Chairman Imran Khan on February 6 announced the “Jail Bharo” (fill up the prisons ) movement over the delay in the announcement of the election schedule in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP). 

“If the elections are not held within 90 days, we will start the Jail Bharo movement,” Khan had warned.

Meanwhile, the ECP has summoned a special meeting on Monday to discuss the Lahore High Court’s (LHC) decision of holding elections in Punjab in 90 days.

A special meeting has been called at its secretariat in light of the LHC decision to hold elections in Punjab, according to a brief statement issued by the commission.

