COAS Asim Munir meets UK’s Gen Sir Patrick Sanders

ISLAMABAD – Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir called on United Kingdom’s Chief of General Staff (CGS) General Sir Patrick Sanders earlier this week.

“The military partnership between both our nations goes from strength to strength, with exciting opportunities for the future,” CGS said during the meeting.

The Pakistan Army Chief visited the UK from Feb 5 to 9 where he attended the Wilton Park conference and interacted with the defence officials.

This was the maiden visit by the Gen Asim Munir to the UK after assuming change as COAS. He visited the UK at the invitation of the British government, reports said.