Pakistan sends more relief aid as Turkiye-Syria earthquake death toll passes 28,000

ISLAMABAD – In continuation of relief assistance for earthquake affected areas of Turkiye, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) dispatched one more relief consignment via a PIA flight on Sunday.

The consignment contains 4.7 ton load, including 1446 winter blankets and tents.

The NDMA has also dispatched sixteen National Logistics Cell containers carrying relief goods to quake-hit Turkiye and Syria. An NDMA spokesperson informed that the relief items were sent from Lahore on the instructions of the Prime Minister.

The relief goods include tents and blankets as they are the most-sought after items owing to the winter season.

The death toll in Turkyie and Syria from the deadly earthquake has surpassed 28,000, and hope of finding many more survivors is fading despite some miraculous rescues.

Officials and medics said 24,617 people were killed in Turkiye and 3,574 in Syria. The confirmed total now stands at 28,191.

UN Relief chief Martin Griffiths has said that the death toll from massive earthquake in Turkiye and Syria will double or more from its current level of 28,000.