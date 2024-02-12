Beyond the Music: Atif Aslam talks faith, humility, and finding hope

While Atif Aslam might be hailed as Pakistan's biggest star, his persona extends far beyond glitz and glamour. Known for his captivating voice and humble demeanor, he has garnered not just fans, but genuine affection with his respectful nature and focus on his craft. The Aadat famed singer, who changed the face of the Pakistani music fraternity, has an illustrious career not only in Lollywood but in Bollywood as well.

Unlike some celebrities, controversies find no home in his world. Instead, he chooses to let his music do the talking, remaining truthful and authentic with his audience.

Recently, during an appearance on Sufiscore, where he collaborated on their latest song "Zindagi," Atif delved into topics beyond just music. He spoke openly about his faith, sharing how his simple and religious parents initially had reservations about his musical path. However, their concerns dissolved upon seeing his unwavering faith manifested in daily prayers and recitations of Hamds. Today, they are not only supportive but proud of his achievements.

But Atif's message extends beyond personal anecdotes. He offered a beacon of hope for those battling despair, declaring that it was against faith. He urged listeners to hold onto their belief in Allah, emphasizing that He remains a constant source of strength. He further stressed the importance of maintaining open communication with the divine, reminding everyone that gratitude is the most valuable possession one can hold.

On the work front, Atif's recent singles include Thaam Lo for Parwaaz Hai Junoon, In Dinon for Superstar, Anjaana and Mukhra for Kamli, Sang-e-Mah for drama serial Sang-e-Mah, Auliya for Hum Chaar, Jee Len De for Romeo Akbar Walter and Kinna Sona for Marjaavaan.