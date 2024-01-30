WATCH — Atif Aslam's 'Jee Ve Sohneya Jee' is a love letter to Punjab

Pakistani musical maestro Atif Aslam has graced us with the first melodic offering of 2024, and it's a tantalizing taste of cross-border love! Titled "Jee Ve Sohneya Jee," the song serves as the soul of the highly anticipated film of the same name, bringing together Pakistani heartthrob Imran Abbas and Indian beauty Simi Chahal.
From the trailer's glimpse, "Jee Ve Sohneya Jee" promises a poetic tapestry woven with the threads of young Punjabi love defying the boundaries that divide. Director Thapar and producer Sunny Raj craft a visual symphony set against the breathtaking landscapes of Punjab, while Atif's voice elevates the narrative to celestial heights.
Atif breathes life into each note, transforming the film's title into a captivating mantra of deepening love. His gentle touch underscores the trials and tribulations of young hearts yearning for a union that transcends borders and societal pressures. The music video, a captivating prelude to the film, blends scenes of passionate embraces with glimpses of tearful farewells, leaving fans yearning for the protagonists' fate.
Opening with stolen moments of fireplace-lit intimacy, the video takes a poignant turn as Chahal announces her departure. We witness Abbas's contrasting world, juxtaposed with lush Punjabi fields and a heart-wrenching engagement ceremony with another. Atif's soulful melody chronicles this unexpected romance between the "Ehraam e Junoon" star and Chahal, promising a bittersweet journey of love defying borders.
With Atif's enchanting voice as the soundtrack, "Jee Ve Sohneya Jee" is set to enthrall audiences on February 16th. This release marks a poignant return for the "Dil Diyan Gallan" singer, following his innovative reinvention of Mehdi Hassan's classic ghazal, "Zindagi," at the turn of 2023.
Pakistani currency remained largely stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on January 30, 2024 (Tuesday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.4 for buying and 281.75 for selling.
On Tuesday, Euro stands at 302 for buying and 305 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 357 for buying, and 360 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.7 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 77.5.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.4
|281.75
|Euro
|EUR
|302
|305
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|357
|360
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.7
|77.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.6
|75.6
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|207.9
|210.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|182
|183.8
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|205
|207
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39
|39.4
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.71
|41.11
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.79
|36.14
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.36
|3.47
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|90.39
|915.39
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.17
|59.77
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.33
|172.33
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.76
|27.06
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|726.28
|734.28
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.83
|77.53
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.74
|27.04
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|323.63
|326.13
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.85
|8
