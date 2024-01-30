WATCH — Atif Aslam's 'Jee Ve Sohneya Jee' is a love letter to Punjab

Pakistani musical maestro Atif Aslam has graced us with the first melodic offering of 2024, and it's a tantalizing taste of cross-border love! Titled "Jee Ve Sohneya Jee," the song serves as the soul of the highly anticipated film of the same name, bringing together Pakistani heartthrob Imran Abbas and Indian beauty Simi Chahal.

From the trailer's glimpse, "Jee Ve Sohneya Jee" promises a poetic tapestry woven with the threads of young Punjabi love defying the boundaries that divide. Director Thapar and producer Sunny Raj craft a visual symphony set against the breathtaking landscapes of Punjab, while Atif's voice elevates the narrative to celestial heights.

Atif breathes life into each note, transforming the film's title into a captivating mantra of deepening love. His gentle touch underscores the trials and tribulations of young hearts yearning for a union that transcends borders and societal pressures. The music video, a captivating prelude to the film, blends scenes of passionate embraces with glimpses of tearful farewells, leaving fans yearning for the protagonists' fate.

Opening with stolen moments of fireplace-lit intimacy, the video takes a poignant turn as Chahal announces her departure. We witness Abbas's contrasting world, juxtaposed with lush Punjabi fields and a heart-wrenching engagement ceremony with another. Atif's soulful melody chronicles this unexpected romance between the "Ehraam e Junoon" star and Chahal, promising a bittersweet journey of love defying borders.

Here's what fans had to say:

With Atif's enchanting voice as the soundtrack, "Jee Ve Sohneya Jee" is set to enthrall audiences on February 16th. This release marks a poignant return for the "Dil Diyan Gallan" singer, following his innovative reinvention of Mehdi Hassan's classic ghazal, "Zindagi," at the turn of 2023.